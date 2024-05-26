“The Quintessential Lyrical Voice of Walt Disney” Richard Sherman Dead at 95

No matter the decade, the majority of children eventually learn about iconic Disney films like The Jungle Book, Charlotte’s Web, Mary Poppins, or The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. And for any person who visited the Disney parks, they most definitely know the tune of “It’s a Small World (After All).” But what many might not know, behind those iconic songs spread throughout the films was the writing duo of Richard Sherman and his brother Robert Sherman. While legends at the Walt Disney Company, news recently broke that Richard sadly passed away at 95 years old.

Sharing a love for music, the brothers turned that love into magic as they helped bring some of Disney’s most memorable films to life. Releasing a statement about Richard’s passing, the Disney company said, “Generations of moviegoers and theme park guests have been introduced to the world of Disney through the Sherman brothers’ magnificent and timeless songs.” The company added, “Even today, the duo’s work remains the quintessential lyrical voice of Walt Disney.”

Dinsey CEO Remembers Richard Sherman

Considered icons and legends at Disney, the company’s CEO, Bob Iger released his own statement about Richard’s passing, writing, “Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives.”

Knowing how crucial the brothers were when wanting to capture the magic of Dinsey, Iger added, “From films like Mary Poppins and The Jungle Book to attractions like ‘it’s a small world,’ the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

With the news circulating online, fans also shared their love for Richard, with comments like, “Richard Sherman you will be so missed by so many! Your brother and Walt were there to greet you at the gates, I just know it! You will live on FOREVER!”

Richard was the last of the masterful duo, who won two Academy Awards for Best Song and Score. Back 2012, Robert passed away at 86 while staying in London.

