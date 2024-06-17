Alison Moyet Celebrates 40 Years as Solo Artist With First Album in Seven Years, Shares “Such Small Ale” and Reimagined “All Cried Out”

In 1984, Alf helped launch Alison Moyet’s solo career. Her debut album, following the demise of her synth-pop duo Yazoo a year earlier, shot to No. 1 on the UK charts and delivered some of her earliest solo gems “All Cried Out,” which went to No. 8 in the UK, along with “Love Resurrection,” “For You Only” and “Invisible.” To commemorate the 40th anniversary of the first album and her solo journey, Moyet is releasing her tenth album, Key, out October 4, and shared the new single “Such Small Ale” and a reworking of “All Cried Out.”



Produced by Sean McGhee, Key is Moyet’s first album since Other in 2017, and chronicles her career with a small collection of refreshed versions of songs pulled from Alf (“All Cried Out” and “Love Resurrection”) through the present with her latest composition, “Such Small Ale.”



Along with revisiting songs like “Can’t Say It Like I Mean It” and “This House,” McGhee also reworked the arrangements of Moyet’s 1987 Raindancing track, “Is This Love?” into a “sweeping, shimmering epic ballad,” and “Filigree” from her 2013 album The Minutes.



“I wanted to take the opportunity to look at the trajectory of the past four decades and explore songs that, in their original form, were never fully realized,” said Moyet of the album in a statement, “or have had their relevance to me altered by time.”

Moyet added, “I hope this collection will be the key to those unopened doors. Let yourself in.”



We should step out / From under this cloud / Take chance to meet daylight / Abandon the crowd sings Moyet on her slow-simmering “Such Small Ale,” which she co-wrote with McGhee and Suede guitarist Richard Oakes.



In 2025, Moyet will also embark on her first tour since 2017. The European leg of the tour will kick off in Dublin, Ireland on February 16 and wrap up on April 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Additional dates in North America, Australia, and New Zealand will be revealed at a later date.



“Live work really matters to me,” said Moyet. “I can’t dial in a performance. I love the physical feeling that singing gives me. It’s totally primal and euphoric. On stage, I remember how to connect with myself.”



‘Key’ Tracklist:

“Where Hides Sleep” “All Cried Out” “Such Small Ale” “All Signs of Life” “Can’t Say It Like I Mean It” “Fire” “Filigree” “The Impervious Me” “More” “Is This Love?” “Tongue Tied” “My Right Arm” “So Am I” “My Best Day” World Without End This House Love Resurrection You Don’t Have To Go

Alison Moyet 2025 Tour



16 Feb – Dublin, 3Olympia

17 Feb – Belfast, Waterfront Hall

20 Feb – York, Barbican

21 Feb – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

22 Feb – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

24 Feb – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

25 Feb – Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

27 Feb – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

28 Feb – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

1 Mar – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

3 Mar – Sheffield, City Hall

4 Mar – Stockton, Globe

6 Mar – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

7 Mar – Buxton, Opera House

8 Mar – Reading, Hexagon

10 Mar – Brighton, Dome

11 Mar – London, Palladium

13 Mar – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

14 Mar – Swansea, Arena

15 Mar – Bath, Forum

17 Mar – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

18 Mar – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

20 Mar – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

21 Mar – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

22 Mar – Aberdeen, Music Hall

31 Mar – Oslo, Norway: Sentrum Scene

1 Apr – Stockholm, Sweden: Göta Lejon

3 Apr – Hamburg, Germany: Grosse Freiheit 36

5 Apr – Antwerp, Belgium: De Roma

7 Apr – Amsterdam, Netherlands: Paradiso

8 Apr – Groningen, Netherlands: De Oosterpoort

9 Apr – Eindhoven, Netherlands: Muziekgebouw Frits Philips

11 Apr – Cologne, Germany: Carlswerk Victoria

13 Apr – Frankfurt Germany: Batschkapp

14 Apr – Berlin, Germany: Huxleys Neue Welt

15 Apr – Copenhagen, Denmark: DR Koncerthuset

