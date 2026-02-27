LeAnn Rimes Sounds Amazing on These 4 Songs (and I Bet You Didn’t Know They Were Covers)

LeAnn Rimes has released plenty of original songs, songs that went on to become big hits. But she also released covers of several songs, which all sound amazing, including these four tunes.

“Blue”

The song that introduced Rimes to the world, “Blue” is her debut single. Out when she was just 13 years old, as the title track of her freshman album, “Blue” is written by Bill Mack. His own version of the song came out in 1958, 38 years before Rimes’ version.

In addition to Mack, country singer Kenny Roberts released a version in 1966. But it wasn’t until Rimes’ own take on “Blue” came out that it became a major hit. More than three decades later, “Blue” remains one of Rimes’ most signature songs.

“The song feels like second skin to me,” she tells American Songwriter. “If I open my mouth to sing it, it just feels like breathing. We’ve turned that song into a blues song or everything else. That’s what is beautiful about fantastic songs; they can be arranged and twisted into many different versions.”

“You Light Up My Life”

In 1997, Rimes released “You Light Up My Life“. Part of her You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs album, Joe Brooks is the writer of the song.

Most people associate Debby Boone with “You Light Up My Life”, and with good reason. Boone’s first No. 1 single is “You Light Up My Life”, out in 1977 as the title track of her freshman album. But before Boone, artist Kasey Ciysk recorded the same song for the You Light Up My Life movie. But it’s Boone’s version that remained the most well-known for 20 years, until Rimes released her own take on the song.

“Unchained Melody”

“Unchained Melody” has been recorded by numerous artists over the years, beginning with Todd Duncan, who sang it for the movie Unchained. Written by Alex North and Hy Zaret, “Unchained Melody” was then recorded by The Righteous Brothers, Elvis Presley, Joe Stampley, and Ronnie McDowell, among others.

In 1996, Rimes released “Unchained Melody” from Unchained Melody: The Early Years. The record is a reissue of her 1994 All That record, released independently.

“Swingin’”

All but Rimes’ youngest fans likely didn’t realize that “Swingin’” is one of John Anderson’s biggest hits. Anderson wrote the song with Lionel Delmore, releasing it in 1982.

In 2010, Rimes included “Swingin’” on her Lady & Gentleman album, which she produced alongside Vince Gill and Darrell Brown. The record is full of covers of songs previously sung by male artists. “Swingin’” is the first single from the project.

