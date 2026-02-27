Toby Keith Honored as Oklahoma Lawmakers Approve Turnpike Name

On February 5, country music fans took a moment to remember Toby Keith. Two years ago, the country legend sadly passed away after battling cancer. Leaving behind a country music career that continues to entertain, Keith was also a massive supporter of the armed forces. Always willing to show his support to the United States military, it appeared that Oklahoma sought to celebrate Keith by naming a new turnpike in his honor.

It makes sense that Oklahoma would want to honor Keith. Throughout his career, he landed over 40 songs in the Top 10. 20 of those climbed to No. 1. Having sold millions of albums and won numerous awards, the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Keith in 2024. Recently, he was also granted a membership to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum’s Hall of Fame.

While holding more than a few accolades, state Senator Lisa Standridge hoped to name a bridge after Keith when presenting Bill 1475. But sadly, the bill didn’t get enough votes to push it forward.

The Toby Keith Expressway Passes The Oklahoma Senate

Despite the end of Standridge’s Bill, the Oklahoma Senate passed the House Concurrent Resolution 1019, which named the east-west connector of the turnpike to the Toby Keith Expressway.

Excited to highlight the amazing life and career of Keith, state representative Jason Blair said, “Toby Keith was more than a country music star. He was a proud Oklahoman who never forgot where he came from. Naming this turnpike in his honor is a fitting way to recognize a man who represented our state with ultimate patriotism and generosity.”

Also offering a statement, Senator Standridge added, “Toby Keith never forgot where he came from or what he stood for. His Oklahoma roots shaped him, and his love of America defined him. He was a country music superstar and a true patriot. I can think of no better way to honor his memory than by naming this future stretch of Norman turnpike in his honor, creating a lasting tribute to the legacy he leaves behind.”

With the resolution now passed, Keith’s name will soon be part of the Oklahoma landscape he proudly called home. And for the fans who still turn up his music, the honor feels like a fitting tribute to a star who never stopped representing his love for America.

