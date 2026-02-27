3 Classic Rock Songs From 1974 That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

In the mood for some super-nostalgic classic rock songs from 1974? That was a very good year for everything from glam rock to pop rock to country rock. And there’s something for just about every rock-leaning taste from that era. Let’s take a look at a few such songs that have aged quite well through the years, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Best Of My Love” by Eagles

“Best Of My Love” off of On The Border was such a big hit in late 1974, there’s no way I’d not include it on this list. According to JD Souther, Glenn Frey came up with the addictive tune after listening to a Fred Neil record. The result was pretty far removed from Neil’s folk stylings. However, the track ended up becoming one of the biggest country rock hits of the year. “Best Of My Love” was a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, Canada Top Singles, and Canada Adult Contemporary charts. And even if you weren’t alive back in 1974 to hear it, you probably know that melody all too well.

“Bennie And The Jets” by Elton John

Another ultra-catchy tune, “Bennie And The Jets” has come to be a signature song of sorts for glam rock icon Elton John. A standout single from Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, “Bennie And The Jets” has since become one of John’s most popular songs. And it was a huge hit in North America when it first dropped. This tune peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and Cash Box Top 100 in the US. It also topped the Canada Top Singles chart as well.

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Suede

This classic pop rock jam from Blue Suede technically dropped in 1973, but it started to really chart in 1974, so I’ll go ahead and include it on this list. “Hooked On A Feeling” was originally a psychedelic pop tune first recorded by B. J. Thomas in 1968. It was a pretty decent hit back then. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the song would get covered by Thomas’ contemporaries. It was the rock band Blue Suede that would find success with the song, and their version peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Canada Top Singles chart.

Photo by RB/Redferns