During the late 1960s, Tucker Zimmerman sought to expand his songwriting talents with the release of his debut album, Ten Songs. That moment led to a career that lasted decades and produced songs like “Burial At Sea”, “Handful of Rain”, and “She’s an Easy Rider.” While still writing, producing, and performing, Zimmerman sadly passed away at the age of 84 after a fire ripped through his house.

On Saturday morning, residents in Saint-Georges-sur-Meuse, Liège, were shocked to wake up to a massive fire outside. Rushing to their windows, the neighbors saw Zimmerman’s house in flames. Notifying the authorities, first responders responded to the calls. But sadly, the fire had already engulfed the house, killing Zimmerman and his wife, Marie-Clarie Lambert. The two were married for 50 years.

With the songwriter passing away, those within the music industry took a moment to remember the talent and legacy of Zimmerman. Record producer Tony Visconti, who collaborated with stars like David Bowie, said, “We had met up several times over the decades and made a podcast recently. He was one of my oldest friends. David Bowie adored him. Tucker played a set of his songs at the Three Tuns in Beckenham, Kent and David gave him a proper psychedelic light show during David’s Arts Lab night.”

Tucker Zimmerman Considered “Too Qualified” By David Bowie

While a moment of mourning, Visconti used the tragedy to help promote the legacy of Zimmerman. “If you haven’t heard Tucker’s music, it was like a very dark version of Bob Dylan. I’m all choked up.”

If gaining praise from Visconti wasn’t enough, Zimmerman once caught the attention of Bowie. And in Bowie’s own words, “The guy’s way too qualified for folk, in my opinion. Degrees in theory and composition, studying under composer Henry Onderdonk, Fulbright scholarship, and he wants to be Dylan. A waste of an incendiary talent? Not in my opinion. I always found this album of stern, angry compositions enthralling.”

Though his life ended in tragedy, Zimmerman leaves behind a body of work that influenced generations of musicians and earned the admiration of some of the industry’s most celebrated artists.

