The Avett Brothers Announce Extended US Tour Dates in 2024

Folk outfit The Avett Brothers just announced even more US tour dates this year, and they’re bringing quite a few friends along. Luke Combs, City and Colour, Sierra Ferrell, Little Feat, Iron & Wine, Melissa Etheridge, Dawes, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Trampled By Turtles, Houndmouth, and Jamestown Revival will all be performing with The Avett Brothers for select tour dates.

The next stop on the extended Avett Brothers 2024 Tour will be on April 9 through 13 for a mini-residency called The Avett Brothers At The Beach in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Assuming no extra dates will be added, the final stop on the tour will be on November 17 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live.

JUST ANNOUNCED 🍁 Fall shows! Dates and more info at https://t.co/srVCoA51lb. pic.twitter.com/EjRRvZKlHB — The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) March 15, 2024

Tickets are still widely available for the Avett Brothers 2024 Tour. For fall dates, a presale event will begin on March 20 via Ticketmaster. There will also be local presale events for select dates as well.

General on-sale will begin on March 22 at 10:00 am local. To find the best prices on general sale tickets, we suggest seeing what’s available on Stubhub. Not only is Stubhub a great resource for finding last-minute tickets, but fans also benefit from the FanProtect Program. There are no scams to worry about or fake tickets to be wary of. It’s a win-win, either way!

Get your tickets soon before tour dates start selling out! The Avett Brothers know how to put on an incredible show.

April 9 – 13 – Riviera Maya, MX – The Avett Brothers At The Beach

April 19 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium (with Luke Combs)

May 3 – May 05 – Charlotte, NC – Lovin’ Life Festival

May 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann Center (with City and Colour)

May 17 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (with Sierra Ferrell)

May 18 – Boston, MA – Suffolk Downs (with Sierra Ferrell)

May 21 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl (with Sierra Ferrell)

May 23 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena (with Sierra Ferrell)

May 24 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC (with Sierra Ferrell)

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium (with Luke Combs)

June 15 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles

June 16 – Sacramento, CA – Memorial Auditorium

July 3 – Taos, NM – Kit Carson Park (with Iron & Wine)

July 5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Little Feat)

July 6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Melissa Etheridge)

July 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Dawes and Trampled By Turtles)

July 10 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Co

July 12 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

July 13 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield

July 14 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 26 – Washington, DC – FedExField (with Luke Combs)

August 16 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair

August 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park (with Dawes and Trampled By Turtles)

August 18 – E. Troy, WI – Alpine Valley (with Dawes and Trampled By Turtles)

August 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live (with Little Feat and Sammy Rae & The Friends)

August 21 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre (with Sammy Rae & The Friends)

August 23 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion (with Sammy Rae & The Friends)

August 24 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion

September 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse (with Handmouth)

September 13 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amp (with Melissa Etheridge)

September 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

September 17 – Little Rock, AR – First Security Amp (with Jamestown Revival)

September 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center (with Jamestown Revival)

September 20 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amp

September 21 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amp (with Jamestown Revival)

October 6 – San Diego, CA – Rady Shell

October 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 11 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre (with Little Feat)

October 12 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre (with Jamestown Revival)

October 24 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Center (with Melissa Etheridge)

October 25 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

October 26 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena (with Handmouth)

November 7 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

November 8 – 10 – Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush

November 15 – St. Augustine, FL – Saint Augustine Amp

November 16 – Clearwater, FL – The Sound – Coachman Park

November 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

