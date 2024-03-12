Jenny Lewis Announces Extended Joy’All Ball Tour in 2024

Indie folk star Jenny Lewis just announced the next leg of her Joy’All Ball Tour, and US fans are in for a real treat. The upcoming tour will bring Lewis across the US with support from Harden Pedigo, Logan Ledger, and Dean Johnson. This exciting tour will be promoting Lewis’ 2023 studio album Joy’All. Lewis will also be touring before the new June tour dates on a co-headlining tour with Postal Service.

The next stop on the Jenny Lewis 2024 Tour will be on March 12 in Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern with support from Hayden Pedigo. Unless more dates are added, the tour should close on June 30 in Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City with support from Dean Johnson.

Lewis will be hosting an artist presale event that will start on March 13 via Ticketmaster. Use the code “GIDDYUP” to sign up.

General on-sale is expected to start on March 15. Give Stubhub a shot if you don’t want to sign up for the presale event. Stubhub is a great spot to score last-minute tickets once a tour has gone on general sale, and you might even find seats that are lower in price than face value.

Lewis’ album Joy’All is an interesting feat with more classic country stylings over Lewis’ typical folk-rock sound. Fans can expect Lewis to perform tracks from the recent album as well as some of her previous hits.

Get your tickets to the Joy’All Ball Tour before they sell out!

March 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern (with Hayden Pedigo)

March 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium (with Hayden Pedigo and Logan Ledger)

June 18 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House (with Dean Johnson)

June 19 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall (with Dean Johnson)

June 21 – Harrisburg, PA – Riverfront Park (with Dean Johnson)

June 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – Out & About Festival

June 23 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry (with Dean Johnson)

June 25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom (with Dean Johnson)

June 26 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel (with Dean Johnson)

June 27 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm (with Dean Johnson)

June 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works (with Dean Johnson)

June 30 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City (with Dean Johnson)

Photo by Michael Loccisano

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.