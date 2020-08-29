The RNC used the song twice on the final night of the convention, despite being denied permission

The attorney for the estate, Michelle L. Rice, said, “We are surprised and dismayed that the RNC would proceed knowing that the Cohen Estate had specifically declined the RNC’s use request, and their rather brazen attempt to politicize and exploit in such an egregious manner ‘Hallelujah,’ one of the most important songs in the Cohen song catalogue. We are exploring our legal options.”

In what is the greatest misappropriation of a song since Ronald Reagan adopted “Born in the USA.” the Republic Convention celebrated Trump’s speech with fireworks and a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” Outrage about his fans around the world was immediate and vast.



That rage will not be quelled by the news today that the RNC used the song despite being denied permission twice. Both the estate of Leonard Cohen and the publisher of his music, Sony/ATV, issued statements today explaining that they each denied permission for usage.

Similarly, Sony/ATV president Brian Monaco confirmed that they also denied permission.



“On the eve of the finale of the convention,” he said, “representatives from the Republican National Committee contacted us regarding obtaining permission for a live performance of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah.’ We declined their request.”



Yet the RNC decided to ignore this denial, and used the song anyway, launching the campaign for reelection on the deliberate exploitation of a songwriter and a song.



Cohen estate attorney Rice reflected Leonard’s spirit by seeing the humor in this.

“Had the RNC requested another song, ‘You Want it Darker,’ for which Leonard won a posthumous Grammy in 2017, we might have considered approval of that song.”

They’re lining up the prisoners and the guards are taking aim

I struggled with some demons

They were middle class and tame

I didn’t know I had permission to murder and to maim

You want it darker

We kill the flame



A million candles burning for the love that never came

You want it darker

We kill the flame



From “You Want It Darker”

By Leonard Cohen and Patrick Leonard