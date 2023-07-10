Liam Payne Apologizes for Statements Made Before Seeking Treatment for Addiction

Former One Direction band member Liam Payne has uploaded a revealing 8-minute video to Youtube apologizing for controversial behavior that ended up causing the singer to enter himself into a sobriety treatment program. According to Payne, the program lasted 100 days.

Videos by American Songwriter

In June 2022, Payne received heavy backlash from fans online for comments he made on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. During an episode of the podcast, Payne stated that if it wasn’t for him, Simon Cowell would have never decided to create One Direction.

In his new video titled “I’m Back…,” Payne states, “My own frustrations with my own career and where I kind of landed, I took shots at everybody else which is wrong. Obviously, I want to apologize for that, in the first instance, because that’s definitely not me.

RELATED: One Direction’s Liam Payne is 100 Days Sober: “I Feel Amazing”

“One of the biggest remarks I made was about the One Direction thing … and a lot of self-protection, I suppose, in that moment, more than anything,” Payne continues. “The rest of the boys really stuck by me when I needed them most, they kinda came to the rescue. Even Zayn, as well, which is why I did send him a little thank you online. It came across really big-headed didn’t it?”

Back in 2022, Payne told Logan Paul, “And from what I’ve heard is that part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me that in two years I’ll make this work for you. So he kind of started with my face and worked around the rest … I was the honorary member of One Direction and he told me that story himself at his house.” In the same conversation, Payne also stated that he has “many reasons” as to why he dislikes Zayn Malik.

In his new YouTube video, Payne adds, “I just kind of feel like I’ve got more of a grip on life and everything that was getting away from me, I just feel like I’ve got more of a handle on it.

“I just needed to take a little bit of time out for myself actually because I kind of became somebody who I didn’t really recognize anymore,” Payne states. “And I’m sure you guys didn’t either. I was in bad shape up until that point and I was really happy to kind of put a stopper to life and work.” Payne revealed that he plans to continue to post regularly on social media and that he’s planning on embarking on a tour towards the end of this year.

(Photo Credit: Kate Green/Getty Images)