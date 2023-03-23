Lil Yachty Teases New Song, Music Video with Cole Bennett

Lil Yachty has already released one of the most impressive albums of 2023 in the hip-hop/alternative sphere. But it now seems like he’s not done for the year just yet.

On Thursday (March 23), Lyrical Lemonade founder and music video director/editor Cole Bennett made an Instagram post containing photos and videos from recent events in his life. Along with pictures of him on the beach with Justin and Hailey Bieber and getting lunch with Detroit rapper BabyTron, he also included a clip of an upcoming music video for Lil Yachty.

The song heard in the background of the video is not one from Yachty’s January album Let’s Start Here, though. Crooning the lyrics it’s a gun in my holster, Yachty instead is preparing to drop a video for a brand new single. He also reposted Bennett’s post on his Instagram story captioning it “SOON.” With this, it appears the 25-year-old may be making his return to rap music after a stint with psychedelic rock and alternative music on his latest full-length effort.

For Let’s Start Here, Yachty only released one music video for the song “sAy sOMETHINg,” which was released simultaneously with the album. Being a highly experimental and explorative project, fans could still expect for the Georgia native to craft more visuals for other album songs.

Bennett and Yachty have collided four previous times for music videos on Bennett’s Lyrical Lemonade YouTube channel. Solo Lil Yachty songs like “Poland” (2022) and “Yae Energy” (2021) both got the Lyrical Lemonade treatment. Additionally, songs Yachty has featured on like “Fuck Up a Sack” with K$upreme and “Magic In The Hamptons” by Social House also have videos on the LL channel.

It’s not immediately clear when the song tentatively titled “Holster” will release, or if it could make way for another LP. But, with Yacthy already making huge waves to start the year, any new song and music video will surely rile up hip-hop quite a bit.

