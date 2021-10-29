Limp Bizkit’s 7 Greatest Hits

[Note: after posting this piece, we learned the band will be releasing its next album, Still Sucks, on Halloween. It’s the band’s first album in 10 years. This is a developing story!]

There was a time when the most popular hat on the planet was a red New York Yankees fitted baseball cap—turned backward. Who made that famous? That’s right, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. He was simply that compelling.

In the late ‘90s, the Jacksonville, Florida-born band, Limp Bizkit, which just released a new song, “Dad Vibes” and played Lollapalooza, was one of the hottest musical groups on the planet. In a time when Justin Timberlake and Brittney Spears were rocketing up the charts, the rock-rap stylings of the band and Durst were just as big.

To remember this moment in time, we wanted to proverbially put on our red fitted Yankee hats and rock out to the guys who brought us “Nookie” and many other hit tracks.

7. “Rollin’”

6. “My Way”

5. “Nookie”

4. “Re-Arranged”

3. “My Generation”

2. “Break Stuff”

1. “Boiler”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for KROQ