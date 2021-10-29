Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead’s Lemmy Reunite in Animated “Hellraiser” Video

Ozzy Osbourne has reunited with his longtime friend, the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister in the animated video for the pair’s mash-up duet of “Hellraiser.”

The song, originally co-written by the duo and Ozzy guitarist Zakk Wylde, first appeared on Osbourne’s 1991 release No More Tears. Motorhead went on to record their own rendition of the track as a single on their 1992 album March ör Die.

Produced by Hey Beautiful Jerk and directed by Mark Szumski and Gina Niespodziani, the video opens with Ozzy and Lemmy hanging out an old haunt (and a regular one for Kilmister), the Rainbow Bar And Grill on Sunset Blvd., surrounded by friends before both are transported from playing video games to an alien invasion where they both save the world, with another character resembling the late Motorhead drummer Phil Taylor, before returning to back to the bar and nonchalantly return to their game.

Previously unreleased, the recorded mash-up of “Hellraiser,” featuring Osbourne and Lemmy, was recently included on the digital 30th-anniversary release of No More Tears (Sony) and will get a stand-alone release—a special 10” black vinyl single also featuring the classic original Ozzy track with Motorhead’s version of the same song as the B-side—on Dec. 3, which also marks Osbourne’s 73rd birthday.

“I’m so glad we were able to honor my dear friend Lemmy [Kilmister] with this duet and now the video,” says Osbourne. “We immortalized him with a clip of the two of us being together, hanging out, and getting into some trouble as we so often did.”