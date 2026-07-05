Linda Ronstadt Scored a Hit in 1978 With This Warren Zevon Song (And It Gently Mocked Jackson Browne)

When it came to other artists, no two individuals were more integral to exposing the music of Warren Zevon to the world than Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt. Browne acted as a champion and collaborator, while Ronstadt’s covers brought Zevon’s music to the masses.

Both Ronstadt and Browne made a huge difference in helping a specific Zevon song turn into a hit in 1978. Ronstadt did the popular cover version, while Browne, most likely, was the inspiration for the lyrics.

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“Poor” Side of Town

Many people assume Warren Zevon’s recording career started with his 1976 self-titled album. That’s because few people heard his 1970 debut Wanted Dead Or Alive. After that flop, there was no assurance that Zevon, even as talented as he was, would get another chance to record an album.

Jackson Browne made sure that Zevon’s brilliant songwriting received the spotlight it deserved. Browne helped Zevon get a deal at Asylum Records, the premier spot for West Coast songwriters in the 70s. On top of that, Browne produced the Warren Zevon album for his friend. That record gained Zevon immediate critical acclaim.

The LP contained the song “Poor Poor Pitiful Me”. Although it’s hard to find an interview where either man confirmed it, the common assumption is that Zevon wrote it to lightly jab Browne. Browne had a tendency to write heartbroken songs of lost love, which likely inspired lines like “These young girls won’t let me be/Lord have mercy on me/Woe is me.”

“Pitiful” Success

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Browne mustn’t have taken much offense to Zevon’s song. Not only did he produce the original Zevon recording, but he also sang the praises of the song to Linda Ronstadt. Ronstadt scored big hits throughout the 70s with covers of classic hits. But she also covered many unheralded songwriters on the albums containing those hits.

Ronstadt already knew Zevon’s work quite well. She had covered the ballad “Hasten Down The Wind” in 1976, even making the song the title of her album that year. In fact, her version appeared a few months before Zevon’s own take on his self-titled LP.

When Browne suggested “Poor Poor Pitiful Me” as a potential single for Ronstadt, she was intrigued. But after inspecting the lyrics, she knew she’d have to make some changes. Luckily, Zevon was on board. He even helped her adjust the song for mass consumption.

An Extra Verse Comes in Handy

On Zevon’s version of “Poor Poor Pitiful Me”, he included a verse that suggested that his narrator engaged in sadomasochistic acts while with a woman. Ronstadt knew that kind of thing wouldn’t play with pop music audiences. She asked Zevon for permission to make some changes before she recorded the song.

Luckily, Zevon had written an extra verse that he hadn’t used in his take on the song. This verse kept the comic tone of the lyrics without the darker overtones of the replaced lines. Ronstadt recorded the song for her 1977 album Simple Dreams, then later released it as a single at the start of 1978.

The song made it to No. 31 on the pop charts. It gave many radio listeners the first taste of the unique perspective of Warren Zevon. The contributions of Ronstadt and Browne made sure that happened.

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