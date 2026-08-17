3 Rock Songs From 1993 That Every 90s Kid Still Knows Today

In 1993, the music of the 1990s was in full swing. A new, more modern sound than the rocking sounds of the 1980s, these are three of the best songs from 1993, songs that are so good, likely every 1990s kid still knows them by heart today.

“Livin’ On The Edge” by Aerosmith

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Aerosmith’s first single in 1993, “Livin’ On The Edge” is part of their Get A Grip album. The song was written by band members Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, along with Mark Hudson.

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A nine-week No. 1 hit, “Livin’ On The Edge” says, “There’s something wrong with the world today / I don’t know what it is/ Something’s wrong with our eyes / We’re seeing things in a different way / And God knows it ain’t His / It sure ain’t no surprise, yeah / We’re livin’ on the edge / Livin’ on the edge / Livin’ on the edge / Livin’ on the edge.”

“Livin’ On The Edge” is one of two singles Aerosmith released in 1993 that hit No. 1. Later in the year, they returned to the top of the charts with “Cryin’”.

“29 Palms”

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Robert Plant wrote “29 Palms” with Chris Blackwell, Charlie Jones, Doug Boyle, and Phil Johnstone. The song is part of Plant’s Fate Of Nations record.

A Top 5 single, “29 Palms” says, “It comes kinda hard / When I hear your voice on the radio / Taking me back down the road that leads back to you / Oh, oh, oh / 29 Palms / I feel the heat of your desert heart / Taking me back down the road that leads back to you.“

“29 Palms” is Plant’s last single for nine years. In 2002, he released “Darkness, Darkness” from Dreamland.

“I’m The Only One” by Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge’s first No. 1 single is “I’m The Only One”. The song, written by Etheridge, is part of her Yes I Am album.

“I’m The Only One” may seem like a sweet love song, and it is—sort of. The song is really about infidelity and feelings for the person outside of the committed relationship. The song says, “But I’m the only one / Who’ll walk across the fire for you / I’m the only one / Who’ll drown in my desire for you / It’s only fear that makes you run. The demons that you’re hiding from / When all your promises are gone / I’m the only one.”

After “I’m The Only One”, Etheridge had another hit on the radio, with “Come To My Window“.

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