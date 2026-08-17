Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Country Songs From 1973

Some of country music’s all-time greatest artists were at their professional peak in 1973, from the great Dolly Parton to the Man in Black, Johnny Cash, to Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings actively defining the outlaw country music movement. Every baby boomer alive likely remembers these four classic country songs from 1973 (and would probably still be able to sing them by heart, too).

“Jolene” by Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton flabbergasted onlookers everywhere with her 1973 hit, “Jolene”, in which she suggested that there was an auburn-haired woman beautiful enough to steal away her man. After all, if that’s what Dolly looked like, then who was Jolene? Funnily enough, Parton loosely based the song on a real woman who had developed somewhat of a “flirtationship” with her husband, Carl Dean. However, Parton and Dean remained married until his death in 2025, so clearly, Jolene heeded Parton’s request not to take her man.

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“The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich

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“If you happen to see the most beautiful girl that walked out on me / Tell her I’m sorry / Tell her I need my baby.” Narratively speaking, maybe “The Most Beautiful Girl” by Charlie Rich was about the same woman Dolly Parton was singing about in “Jolene”. In any case, the former track was just as relatable a hit. The Behind Closed Doors track was a tremendous success, topping the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Singles, and Easy Listening charts simultaneously.

“What’s Your Mama’s Name” by Tanya Tucker

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Tanya Tucker released “What’s Your Mama’s Name” on February 16, 1973, when she was only 15 years old. This was the young star’s first No. 1 single but her fourth hit overall, following another mega hit, “Delta Dawn”, by two years. Tucker achieved modest success on the Hot 100, breaking into the chart at No. 86. The song remains a staple of her musical legacy today, and every baby boomer alive can likely sing back the lines, “What’s your mama’s name, child? What’s your mama’s name?”

“Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

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No 1973 country music list is complete without a duet, and for that, we selected Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn’s “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”. The 1973 track about a love wider than the Mississippi River topped the country charts in the United States and Canada. It was the country music duo’s third No. 1 single on the country charts. Though it would only be No. 1 for a week, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” spent a total of three months on the charts following its 1973 release.

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns