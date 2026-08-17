3 Songs From the 1970s That Instantly Transport You to a Place You Haven’t Thought About in Years

These songs from the 1970s will pick you up wherever you are and drop you someplace you haven’t thought about in years. They have transportive qualities that make listening to them a full-bodied experience. All of your senses will be firing.

“Ventura Highway” – America

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America’s “Ventura Highway” is a song we still hear often, but it’s a unique experience every time. This song takes each of us back to a specific place. Sure, it denotes images of the Wild West, but depending on where you were when you first heard this song, you might have entirely different connotations with it.

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“Ventura Highway in the sunshine / Where the days are longer / The nights are stronger than moonshine / You’re gonna go, I know,” the lyrics to this 1970s song read. If you were in Michigan back in 1972, these lines might remind you of long, harsh winters and dreaming of being somewhere warmer. If you were in California, this might’ve been the perfect soundtrack for your golden surroundings. This nostalgic track has the power to transport us back to when we first felt its impact.

“Running On Empty” – Jackson Browne

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This Jackson Browne song has similar vibes to “Ventura Highway”, but it’s got its own unique experience associated with it. This will make you feel transported back to your youth, no matter what decade you spent your teens in.

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“Lookin’ out at the road rushin’ under my wheels / Lookin’ back at the years gone by like so many summer fields / In ’65 I was seventeen and runnin’ up 101 / I don’t know where I’m runnin’ now, I’m just runnin’ on,” this song has the power to bring you back to memories you didn’t know you had forgotten from the wild days of your youth.

“Margaritaville” — Jimmy Buffett

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Jimmy Buffett’s “Margaritaville” transports you to the beach no matter where you are or what time of year it is. If it’s summer, it’ll make you run to book that trip. If it’s winter, it’ll hold your hand as you weather the storm. This song is rooted in a particular time and place and cannot be affected by anyone or anything.

“Wastin’ away again in Margaritaville / Searchin’ for my long lost shaker of salt / Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame / And I know this is somebody’s fault,” the lyrics read. You can’t help but be transported whenever you hear this song. It never leaves behind the context it earned in the 1970s.

(Photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns)