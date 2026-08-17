Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1978

In the mood for some pop tunes from 1978 that just about every baby boomer out there jammed out to? The following four tracks, ranging from rock to disco, were hefty hits on the pop charts that year. Let’s take a walk down memory lane and revisit some classics that never seem to get old.

“Take A Chance On Me” by ABBA from ‘ABBA: The Album’

Play video

Disco wasn’t dead yet when ABBA dropped this catchy tune in 1978. “Take A Chance On Me” was a hefty hit internationally, and it peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Some might remember this song from the band Erasure’s cover in 1992.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Love Is Like Oxygen” by Sweet from ‘Level Headed’

Play video

Glam and progressive rock were reaching a peak in the late 1970s, and the band Sweet covered both with this iconic tune from 1978. “Love Is Like Oxygen” was actually a bit of a stylistic departure for the band, as the song lacked the telltale high vocals and guitar-driven composition of their earlier works. It’s still a killer song, though, one that reached No. 9 on the Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Singles chart.

“Kiss You All Over” by Exile from ‘Mixed Emotions’

Play video

A disco-tinged song makes it to our list again, this time with some soft rock flavor. “Kiss You All Over” by Exile ended up being the band’s only major pop hit, as the band would lean toward country music later in their career. This song was a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart for a whopping four weeks.

“Miss You” by The Rolling Stones from ‘Some Girls’

Play video

The Rolling Stones decided to try their hand at a song with some disco energy with “Miss You”. In the end, though, this classic from Some Girls is still very much a soulful rock song, just with a touch of disco danceability. This entry on our list of baby boomer pop songs from 1978 was a smash hit, reaching No. 1 in the US and No. 3 in the UK.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images