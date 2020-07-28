Lindsey Stirling is Looking on “The Upside” with the ‘She Rocks Podcast’

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling is a force to be reckoned with. She recently launched her own podcast, String Sessions, where she chats and makes music with musical heavyweights. Jewel, Andy Grammer, Amy Lee from Evanescence and many others are some of the artists that Stirling collaborates with on her podcast. Stirling also just announced the dates of her 2021 tour and has created a COVID-19 fund to help families with dire economic needs. The fund is called The Upside Fund, named after her single “The Upside,” which is now open to accepting tax-deductible donations. Here She Rocks Podcasts chats with Stirling about finding the strength to take a leap of faith and so much more!

Photo Credit: Sydney Takeshta