Listen to “105 Degrees,” another previously- unreleased Tom Petty classic

From the new collection Angel Dream, the reimagined album of Tom’s songs for the movie She’s The One

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, “105 Degrees”

July 2, 2021



When he was making Wildflowers, as his devoted fans know well, Tom Petty was on fire, creatively. It’s a fire that burned through his entire career – but this was different. He was writing great songs in every style, and so many of them that Wildflowers couldn’t contain them all. Tom had 25 that he chose and intended to use as a double album. Lenny Waronker of Warner Brothers discouraged this, and so Tom kept fifteen on the album. Fifteen classic songs from the heart and soul of the great rock & roll purist. No filler. Tom Petty songs.



He then included many of the discards and more on the soundtrack he created for Ed Burns’ 1996 film She’s The One. Titled for a Springsteen song, the movie’s soundtrack is all Tom, some 51 minutes of music. Most of it is composed of songs; in addition to his own, he recorded Beck’s “Asshole” and also Lucinda Williams’ “Change The Locks. ”



But the movie didn’t do well, and the soundtrack – featuring a photo of the movie poster on the cover and no photo of Tom – was mostly overlooked. I don’t think he regretted doing the soundtrack, but it did frustrate Tom that so many great songs were not given their due attention.

Now for the first time many of these songs are being released as a real Tom Petty album, and with the perfect title, Angel Dream, released today. The songs for this reissue were chosen as a standalone body of work to complement the release of Wildflowers & All The Rest. It is grounded in grunge era rock renditions and includes a special collection of Beck, Lucinda Williams, and JJ Cale covers. For a behind the scenes look at the project, watch the first part of Inside Angel Dream HERE.



The album’s lead single is the previously unreleased “105 Degrees,” which is premiering today along with a lyric video which we are happy to share here. The great Ryan Ulyate, Tom’s longtime engineer and co-producer, worked with Tom on mixes for Angel Dream before Tom’s death. In addition to “105 Degrees”, three other unreleased tracks were added to the new album—“One of Life’s Little Mysteries” (written by Tom), “Thirteen Days” (a great JJ Cale cover), and “French Disconnection.”





The title of the movie and soundtrack, as mentioned, had little connection to Tom. This title is pure Tom, a song of real love written by a man who felt real love – and love at first sight – was cliche and impossible both. Until he met Dana and learned the truth. It can happen if you are lucky, or blessed. He got lucky. But he always knew of all the blessings in his life, few mattered more – and sustained him – than his angel dream come true. He wrote it after meeting her for the first time, years before they got together. That night he had a dream of her face – and he wrote the whole song the next day.

Now that song and many gems from the soundtrack are included on this new album. These include many gems, such as an extended version of “Supernatural Radio,” one of my very favorite personal favorites, but one Tom didn’t seem to love much. Maybe because it came so easy to him. Yet it is visceral and mysterious and great).



Angel Dream is widely available digitally and on CD and black vinyl. Purchase/stream HERE.

The original album was produced by Tom Petty and Rick Rubin with Mike Campbell during the band’s highly collaborative period with Rick Rubin in the ‘90s. , and a special extended version of “Supernatural Radio.”



ANGEL DREAM (SONGS AND MUSIC FROM THE MOTION PICTURE “SHE’S THE ONE”)



SIDE 1:1. Angel Dream (No. 2)

2. Grew Up Fast

3. Change The Locks

4. Zero From Outer Space

5. Asshole

SIDE 2

6. One of Life’s Little Mysteries

7. Walls (No. 3)

8. Thirteen Days

9. 105 Degrees

10. Climb That Hill

11. Supernatural Radio (Extended Version)

12. French Disconnection



For more Tom Petty information visit: www.tompetty.com