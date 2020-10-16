When an artist puts their name on a signature product, you would hope they actually use it for their own songs, which is exactly what guitarist Joe Satriani does. In fact, he went a step further and created a new song using his new IK Multimedia AmpliTube collection of signatures sounds and IK’s AXE I/O® premium audio interface.

Satriani performed all the guitar and keyboard parts in the song using AmpliTube, covering the various sounds and styles he’s created and used over his more than 30 year long recording career. The influential guitar great also details the entire process for fans and listeners.

“I had so much fun exploring my legacy tones and techniques on this musical trip down memory lane,” Satriani said. “It was all done with IK Multimedia’s AmpliTube Joe Satriani Collection software suite!”

“I dug deep into my collection’s presets as well as AmpliTube’s enormous selection of sonic options to create a series of musical vignettes, all tied together with a deep groove and a decided nod to a few of my well-known songs.”

“AmpliTube Shifting Song” is available to listen to free on the IK Multimedia website. Players can even jam along and owners of Amplitube can explore the settings the award-winning guitarist used on the recording.

“The signal chain looked like this: My Ibanez JS guitars, 5-string bass, acoustic guitar and mandolin into IK’s AXE I/O interface, then straight to my Pro Tools rig. Then I fired up the AmpliTube JS presets. No amps, no speaker cabinets, no microphones. It’s amazing how easy and flexible this setup is. AmpliTube gives you the tools to take each patch and manipulate it in so many ways, it’s really inspiring.”

IK Multimedia Amplitube Joe Satriani Collection

IK Multimedia Amplitube Joe Satriani Collection

IK Multimedia Amplitube Joe Satriani Collection

Satriani worked directly with Mark Menghi, IK’s guitar brand manager on developing the signature collection. “When Joe agreed to do the Joe Satriani AmpliTube collection, I knew it would be a lot of work for our team at IK, but would also be a rewarding and fulfilling product for guitarists around the world,” Menghi said.

Available for Mac/PC, iPhone and iPad, and able to work both as a desktop app and plug-in for any DAW, AmpliTube Joe Satriani offers users instant access to play, practice and record using precise models of the guitarist’s amps and pedals that were created with Satriani himself. It reflects the guitarist’s reputation as a tone and gear connoisseur by featuring models of both classic and artist signature pieces, along with some fan favorites. Each model was created to Satriani’s exact specifications, for an authentic user experience.

AXE I/O is IK’s premium guitar hardware interface with advanced tone-shaping features such as the proprietary Z-TONE® impedance-adapting circuit, and powerful guitar recording tools.

To listen to “Joe Satriani’s AmpliTube Shifting Song,” for information about AmpliTube Joe Satriani, or to see Joe in action, visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/satrianisong