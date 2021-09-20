Listen to Previously Unheard Takes From the Beatles Ahead of New Releases

On Friday (September 17), a little band you may know from Liverpool, England released reissues of songs you also may have heard of. They include “Get Back (Take 8), “One After 909 (Take 3)” and Glyn Johns’ mix from 1970 of “I Me Mine.” There is also a new “2021” mix of the song, “Across The Universe.”

The uploads, which can be heard on the Beatles’ YouTube page, portend the release of the band’s forthcoming expanded release of Let It Be. The planned five-CD or six LP deluxe edition of the famed record, Let It Be, is set for release on October 15. It will feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, Rolling Stone reports.

Included in the release will also be Johns’ 14-song Get Back record with his original mixes; early takes of lead guitarist George Harrison’s Abbey Road songs, “Something” and “Oh Darling!”

Filmmaker Peter Jackson will also be releasing his six-hour documentary series, Get Back, on Disney+ this Thanksgiving. In addition, the Beatles’ drummer, Ringo Starr, will be releasing a new EP on September 24, called, Change The World.

The Beatles’ official Twitter account also took a moment to announce the new songs and forthcoming material:

“Four outstanding new tracks are available today from the forthcoming Let It Be Special Edition releases, including “Get Back (Take 8),” “One After 909 (Take 3),” “I Me Mine (1970 Glyn Johns Mix)” & “Across The Universe (2021 Mix).”