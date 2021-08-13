New EP from Ringo: ‘Change The World’

Thursday August 12, 2021. Change The World, a new four-song EP by Ringo Starr, will be released on September 24, 2021. It was recorded at Ringo’s Roccabella West studio, as was Zoom In, the EP he released in March of 2021.

“I’ve been saying I only want to release EPs at this point,” said Ringo, “and this is the next one. What a blessing it’s been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musician; some I’ve worked with before and some new friends.”

The first single is “Let’s Change The World,” written by Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams, both of whom play on the track as well. The harmonies were provided by Amy Keys, Zelma Davis, Billy Valentine and Darryl Phinnessee.

“Just That Way” is a song that Ringo wrote with Bruce Sugar, his longtime engineer. It carries on the reggae vibe from Zoom In’s “Waiting for the Tides to Turn” with Tony Chen returning on guitar, joined by Fully Fullwood on bass and Ed Roth on Hammond B3 organ. Zelma and Zho Davis are on backing vocals.

The tenderly melodic “Coming Undone” was written by Linda Perry, who also plays on the track. The great Trombone Shorty is also featured on this track.

For the final number, Ringo rocks his own version of the Bill Haley & The Comets classic “Rock Around The Clock,” written by Max Freedman and James Myers. The track is seriously revved up by the unmistakable licks of Joe Walsh on guitar. Nathan East is on upright bass, with Bruce Sugar on piano and Amy Keys & Windy Wagner singing the backing vocals.

Change The World will be available digitally and on CD and cassette September 24; the 10” vinyl releases November 19. Pre-order it here.