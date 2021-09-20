Sofia Reyes Translates Love on “Seaside”

When Diane Warren called, Sofia Reyes answered, and delivered. Working alongside Rita Ora and Mexican group Reik for the single “Seaside,” off Warren’s recent solo album, The Cave Sessions: Vol. 1, which also features Maren Morris, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, Jon Batiste, Pentatonix, G-Eazy, Carlos Santana, Jimmie Allen, Celine Dion, Darius Rucker, Leona Lewis, James Morrison, and more, Reyes was also tasked with contributing the Spanish verses on the track.

“Working hand in hand with Diane Warren, who is one of the greatest songwriters in history, is something that I would never have imagined,” Reyes tells American Songwriter. “I have been a great admirer of her work for a long time.”

Following up Reyes‘ 2017 debut Louder, the Mexican artist recently released “Mal de Amores” and “Casualidad” with Puerto Rican artist Pedro Capó, along with joining Yandel for a reggaeton remix of Sia’s “1 + 1” and collaborating with DJ Imanbek on “Dancing On Dangerous.”

The Latin-pop fusion of “Seaside,” crosses English and Spanish, narrating a summer love song with a beach-y video, directed by John Tashiro, featuring Reyes, Ora, and Warren sipping cocktails at a seaside party.

“She’s one of the most influential and important best songwriters in history, so it’s a huge deal to get to have a song with her,” says Reyes. “To have a single on her album next to huge artists that I admire so much, I am very grateful and very blessed.”

Rita Ora (l) with Sofia Reyes in the video for “Seaside”

Reyes says she also knows it’s the beginning of more collaborations with Warren. “We’ve been talking about writing more stuff, and we’ve been sharing songs,” shares Reyes.

Working with Ora again—the two previously collaborated on the 2019 single “RIP” with Brazilian artist Anitta—was also inspiring. “I love Rita so much, so shooting the video together was special,” shares Reyes. “She has one of the most beautiful energies.”

Collaborating with Warren is another piece of Reyes’ journey since Louder, and other life changes, which led to her upcoming new album, out late 2021.

“It’s been a journey, because I’ve also grown as a person so much, especially in the last two years,” she says. “My life changed in so many ways, personally, so I feel like with this album you’ll feel the whole journey of Sofia.”

Working throughout the pandemic in 2020 also had its effect on Reyes and her music. “We’re in constant change, and there’s something exciting about that, but even before COVID I had this existential crisis,” she says. “My life changed in so many ways, and in a good way, so I could see how that was affecting the way I was writing my music, even the topics and things I started talking about.”

Reyes adds, “Life is like a game. Enjoy it. Life’s too short. This has been the beginning of my spiritual journey. This point of view has changed my life in a better way, and I want it in my music.”