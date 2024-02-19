LIVE: ‘American Idol’ 2024 — Reactions, Results, and Recap from Season 22 Premiere

American Idol season 22 is officially here. The iconic singing competition returns to ABC for a sixth season, premiering on Sunday (February 18) at 8 pm EST. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will join forces with the help of America to crown the next American Idol champion.
Keep up with all the exciting action from the season premiere here with up-to-the-minute updates, reactions, recaps, and more.
Judge Luke Bryan Reminds Viewers to Tune In Tonight
Country star and "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, looking fresh off a day of winter activities, took to social media to remind viewers that Season 22 of "American Idol" premieres tonight.
A bundled-up Bryan declined to specify where he was (only "a wintry wonderland") as snow fell around him.
"Tune in," the "Knockin' Boots" singer said. "Love y'all."