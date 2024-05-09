Luke Combs Featured On ‘Twisters’ Soundtrack with New Song “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma”

Luke Combs is releasing a new single, “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma,” on May 16, accompanied by a music video. The single is featured in the trailer for the new movie Twisters, as well as on the soundtrack, Twisters: The Album.

Judging by the snippets that are in the trailer, the song sounds like it fits the intense vibe of the movie well. It also fits the vibe of Glenn Powell in a cowboy hat as storm-chaser Tyler Owens, but that’s neither here nor there. It sounds like a great track overall, and will be released as the first single from the album.

Twisters: The Album is currently available to pre-save and pre-order on exclusive vinyl. Updates and releases can be tracked on the official website. Additionally, there are pre-release clips of the song available to use on TikTok and Instagram.

Combs posted about the song on social media, sharing that it will be his next single on country radio. “Pumped to let y’all know my next single on country radio will be ‘Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma’ – a song written for and featured in the [Twisters movie],” he wrote in the caption.

Luke Combs Recently Teased Another New Single

Previously on social media, Luke Combs teased another new single. The song, which he titled “Huntin’ By Yourself,” is about how time seems to slip away when you’re with people you love.

“This song is about doing things you love with your kids, but knowing they’ll grow up one day & then you’ll realize it’s never about what you’re doing but who you do it with,” Combs wrote on Twitter/X. Fans flocked to the comments to share praise and love for the snippet of a song.

“I’m ugly crying at 4:46am listening to this. I’m a mom of boys. My husband and I hunt and fish with them since they were itty bitty. One is 24 and the other 13. This really hit home,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “On the money Luke.. every single parent knows and feels this.. want this album now. Just wow.. your relatability is offffff the scale. Love everything you do!!”

Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for BetMGM