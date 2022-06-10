Lizzo Features Beastie Boys Sample on Newest Single “Grrrls”

Pop maven Lizzo took to Twitter today to share a taster of her new single “Grrrls.” The song is the latest offering to be taken from her forthcoming album, Special.

The two-minute track finds Lizzo emulating the Beasties’ flow on top of the iconic rap group’s song “Girls.” With the help of the sample, Lizzo turns the controversial License to Ill track into her own empowering anthem.

The single follows her insatiably catchy lead single “About Damn Time,” which has not only dominated the charts but everyone’s Tik Tok “for you” pages. The “Juice” singer also debuted a dancing competition series with Amazon called Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, in which she sets out to find her next set of backup dancers.

The forthcoming album is the highly anticipated follow-up to Cuz I Love You. The LP is set to arrive across platforms on July 15.

The singer also recently announced an HBO Documentary telling the story of her rise to fame. The untitled film will debut on the streaming service this fall.

Of the doc, Lizzo said in a statement, “Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life, and I’m just getting started. From ‘Cuz I Love You to my dramatic world tour, losing and gaining love, and creating my new album Special, y’all get to see the amount of time, patience, blood, sweat, and tears that went into this process. It takes ten years to become an ‘overnight success,’ and hopefully, I can inspire other young creatives to keep going.”

Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage