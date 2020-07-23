Los Lobos to Live-Stream a Performance with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will be presenting a live stream on July 25th at 4 pm PT with Los Lobos. The Grammy award-winners have a rich history with Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, having played the festival in 2007, 2013, 2015 and 2018. “After months of lockdown, Los Lobos is honored and happy to report we will be doing our first show all together again for our friends at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass,” says Steve Berlin. “We have a special relationship with HSB going back decades and many epic shows, so we are really looking forward to getting back on stage together and ushering in the festival’s 20th anniversary.”

The broadcast will be hosted by the festival’s Artist Relations Manager Bonnie Simmons and will include a live performance and a Q&A where the band will be sharing some of their favorite memories from HSB and taking questions from fans. In addition, Bonnie and Los Lobos will discuss what Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has in store for fans and the music community this October. The live stream will be broadcast through the HSB Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and Nugs.tv pages and on HardlyStrictlyBluegrass’s website.

Additionally, fans can sign up to be a part of the interactive portion of the Live Stream, where Los Lobos will be taking questions and talking to fans, here. Fans who sign up will be alerted via email on the morning of the 25th with a Zoom link to join the event. Safety is a top priority for the live stream, and HSB has developed a strict protocol for artists and crew working on the event observing the social distancing guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control. Los Lobos have been major advocates for COVID-19 safety, most recently participating in the Los Angeles County Medical Association’s “Put It On Campaign.”

“Los Lobos is the consummate live experience, delivering great energy and musicianship,” says HSB Executive producer Sheri Sternberg. “They really define all the elements that are important to the HSB community, fostering roots music, and the joy it brings to others. Their epic HSB live sets have yielded incredible contributions to our archives, including covers of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Merle Haggard’s ‘Silver Wings.’ We are really excited they agreed to partner with us for this live stream.”

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass was founded by Warren Hellman in 2001. The free annual outdoor festival celebrating American roots music in the historic Golden Gate Park was Hellman’s gift to the City of San Francisco. What started as a venue for Hellman’s favorite artists to perform for the Bay Area community has grown into a festival that attracts several hundred thousand music fans from around the world, with over 80 bands on six stages.

“This is the great gift of Warren Hellman, the one and only, to not only the City of San Francisco, but the world of music.” — SF Chronicle

Honoring the beautiful legacy of Warren and Chris Hellman, the festival is the single largest activity of the Hellman Foundation. Unlike any other major festival, it is offered free to the public with zero corporate sponsors or advertising. The Hellman Foundation supports organizations and initiatives primarily in the San Francisco Bay Area emphasizing social inclusion, education, youth development, and health and basic needs programs.

Please visit here, sign up for the newsletter, and follow HSB on social media for more updates and information. For more on the Hellman Foundation visit here.

We are taking every precaution to protect our artists and crew from exposure to the pandemic, as noted above. We continue to monitor the situation in Los Angeles County, including advisories from the CDC and the LA County Department of Public Health, and will inform you if we change our program in response to changing circumstances.

Photo Credit: Piero F. Giunti