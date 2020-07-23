Patty Smyth’s captivating vocal tone and control is still in fine form today, as you can hear on “Drive,” the lead single from her upcoming release, It’s About Time. The album, out October 9 on BMG, is Smyth’s first set of new material in 28 years, following her Grammy-nominated Don Henley duet “Sometimes Love Just Ain’t Enough” from her self-titled 1992 album.

“Drive” is a ‘let’s pack it up and go’ reflective meditation on how longtime friendships never leave your psyche and guide you through life’s ups and downs.

Smythe revealed the lyrical inspiration for “Drive” with American Songwriter. “This song came to me in a moment of nostalgia and yearning. To just leave the moment behind and start all over, on a long endless summer road to anywhere with someone I love beside me.”

“Come out with me let’s go back in time, let’s drive

All of the years in between just let them fly by”

Bridge:

“We were young, we were free/ Ruled the world, you and me

I remember everything, everything you said to me

And I would never be afraid as long as you were next to me”

Though it’s been two decades since she’s released new music, Smythe still performs her classic ‘80s Scandal hits “The Warrior,” “Goodbye To You” and more to faithful fans.

“People would always ask, ‘When are you gonna give us new music? I kept saying, ‘I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do it…’ Finally, I said, ‘Fuck it, man. I’ve just got to do it!’ I’ve been touring and playing shows with the same band for 12 years, just having a blast, and I finally went into the zone of writing these songs I felt were poignant and relevant for me. I started to realize this is a real thing that’s happening and just went with it.”

Recorded in Nashville’s Blackbird Studios and produced by Grammy-winner Dann Huff (Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Kelly Clarkson), It’s About Time features six original songs – plus covers of Bobbie Gentry’s “Ode to Billie Joe” and Tom Waits’ “Downtown Train.”

It’s About Time Track List:

Drive

Build a Fire

Losing Things

No One Gets What They Want

Only One

I’m Gonna Get There

Downtown Train

Ode to Billie Joe