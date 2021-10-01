Bob Mould and Fred Armisen Perform Hüsker Dü hit, “I Apologize,” Ahead of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival

Thoughtful singer-songwriter Bob Mould and artist-comedian Fred Armisen released a version of the Hüsker Dü classic song, “I Apologize,” Wednesday (September 29), which you can watch below.

The track comes as a preface to the duo’s upcoming set at this year’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass. The music festival, which will be broadcast free and digitally only this year due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, is set for this weekend.

Mould and Armisen’s performance is slated for 7:05 pm PST on Friday (October 1). For more information on the festival, visit here.

“I was thrilled when the Hardly Strictly folks asked me to perform for this year’s online series,” said Mould in a press release. “They wondered if I had a colleague who might be able to help out on a few songs, and I immediately thought of my good friend, Fred Armisen—he wrote the foreword for [my new 2020 box set, Distortions]—and fortunately he was available on ‘tape day.’ Fred drove up from Los Angeles, we rehearsed the entire set at soundcheck and then ran the set a second time for the cameras. I love it when things come together so easily, and we’re both really happy with the performance.”

For more information, including upcoming tour dates, visit Bob Mould’s official site here.

For more information on the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, click here.

Listen to the original Hüsker Dü version below.