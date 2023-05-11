Ludacris Opens Up About Being “The Ultimate Girl Dad”

Ludacris has his hands in multiple projects, while also raising four daughters. The singer-turned-actor reveals how he’s maintaining his entertainment career and sticking to his dad duties.

The rapper recently welcomed a 21-month-old baby girl, Chance, with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges. They also share daughter Cadence, 8. Ludacris also has a nine-year-old named Cai and Karama, 21, from previous relationships.

In an interview with People, Ludacris refers to himself as the “ultimate girl dad.” The hitmaker is currently on Janet Jackson’s nationwide tour. Before embarking on the multiple-city run, he told the outlet that he had to carefully plan to keep his family the number one priority.

“It is difficult but balance is extremely important. If I’m going to be gone too long, I just bring them to me,” explained Ludacris. “Vin Diesel is a great example of someone who reinforces that. He can’t go two weeks without seeing his family. And obviously, if we’re somewhere working, we’re making money somewhere, so why not use that money to bring your family to you?”

The vocalist continued to mention that his girls keep him grounded and taught him patience is a virtue. “The important lesson that I’ve learned from my daughters is being patient, man,” he said. “I used to be the most impatient person in the world, but these girls have taught me to be more present, and more in the moment, especially at home.”

While the singer-songwriter enjoys learning from his daughters, he shared that he holds them to a certain standard, hoping that his children grow to have no fear and can face any obstacle that knocks on their door.

“I think the best part of it is teaching them certain morals and principles and standards, and trying to get them to get over certain fears because, you know that’s what life is all about,” said Ludacris. “If you want to rise to the top—like if I take them rock climbing and I can see that they’re scared once they get to a certain point—I’m right up under and saying you can do it and keep going, seeing them get over the hump. And they’re understanding that there’s triumph on the other side of fear. I think that’s the greatest part.”

While four daughters may be a handful to some, the award-winning vocalist admitted that he’s “open” to expanding his family.

“Of course, the family is going to grow. Even if it’s one day having grandchildren, I don’t know,” the singer confessed. “In terms of where I’m at with the wife, we keep it open, and we never say never,” he concluded.

Ludacris’ oldest daughter was the inspiration behind the Netflix animated series, Karma’s World. The series, supervised by Ludacris and produced by Gerald Keys, is a coming-of-age story that touches upon topics such as—self-esteem, discrimination, friendship, family, body positivity, and more.

“There are no words that can explain how Karma feels,” the artist said about his project with his daughter. “I love it because I know I work so hard on it, and I’m just glad that people around the world have accepted it, and it’s starting to change people’s lives for the better.”

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage