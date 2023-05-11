Janet Jackson Says She’s Reaching “Different Generations” on Together Again Tour 

Janet Jackson fans of all ages are destined to “Scream” loud on her Together Again Tour. The international phenomenon previously embarked on her North American trek, which transports concert-goers back to her prime in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before Jackson took the spotlight at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, the hitmaker caught up with Entertainment Tonight to discuss how she prepared for the comeback tour. It’s been nearly four years since Jackson performed live, as she went on the road in 2019 to honor the 30th anniversary of her chart-topping record, Rhythm Nation 1814. Jackson was slated to tour in 2020, but her plans were halted due to the global health crisis.

Since kickstarting her run in early April, her favorite part has been connecting with her generational community on a personal level.

“It’s always nice for me, and I love when I see the different generations,” the hitmaker told ET ahead of her sold-out show. “And even here, I meet some of the fans backstage after the show. And they’ll say, ‘You know, I first saw you when I was such and such age, and my mother took me and now my daughter and my son, and I’m bringing them to the show, and they watch your videos.’ So it’s always nice to have the different generations.”

She continued to point out that the Together Again Tour marks a significant milestone – 50 years in the music industry. Jackson has become a trailblazer that strives to crush gender and racial stigmas through art. She was the youngest child of the Jackson family and was not in the Jackson 5. However, she became one of the world’s best-selling musicians and had a total of five Grammy Awards and many more prestigious accolades. Her breakthrough record Control, catapulted Jackson to stardom in 1986.

“This one’s special,” she said. “I started young, but it means a great deal to me to still have God allow me to do what it is that I do. I’m so appreciative. And for the people to still be interested to come and see what it is that that I do, that we do. I’m very, very fortunate and very appreciative.”

The state-of-the-art concert featuring Ludacris as direct support will run until late June. Tickets are available for purchase, HERE.

Photo by: Christopher Polk/NBC