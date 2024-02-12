Fans Left Screaming “Yeah!” After Lil Jon and Ludacris Join Usher for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Last week, Usher confirmed that he would perform “Yeah!” during his Super Bowl Halftime Show. However, the R&B star didn’t have to make that announcement. Fans across the country knew that the song had to be in the rotation. After all, artists traditionally use the Super Bowl to showcase their biggest hits. As a result, performing the 2004 banger was a no-brainer.

“I would be a fool not to play ‘Yeah!’ let’s just start there,” Usher said last week. “It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas—Jon is here, Luda’s here—and not play ‘Yeah!’”

Usher released “Yeah!” as the lead single from his 2004 album Confessions. The song features rappers Ludacris and Lil Jon who were both at the height of their popularity at the time. In short, the trio was a force to be reckoned with. “Yeah!” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 12 weeks, until Usher’s next single dethroned it.

Usher, Ludacris, and Lil Jon were a powerful trio in 2004. During the Super Bowl Halftime show, they proved that they haven’t lost a step in the 20 years since the song’s release. They’re still able to get an entire arena of fans hyped up. That energy carried over to fans watching at home as well. Several of those fans took to social media to share their excitement.

Fans React to Usher Adding Ludacris and Lil Jon to Halftime Show

For many viewers, “Yeah!” was the highlight of the broadcast so far. Comedian Corey Ryan Forrester captured that feeling perfectly. “This second half better match the energy of Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Usher, and me jumping up and down going ‘YEAH’ whilst an unholy combination of cheeses and booze shake in my belly like a Molotov cocktail of shame,” he wrote.

For many watching the Super Bowl tonight, it is hard to believe that the song came out two decades ago. But, it’s the truth.

usher perfoming the classic ‘YEAH’ with lil jon and ludacris 20 years later #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/nGEsjPfIzV — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 12, 2024

“Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Usher performing ‘YEAH’ all together was a MOMENT,” another viewer opined.

However, no other tweet summed up the general reaction like this gem.

Featured image via Paramount+ stream on X)

