Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning Return to Host CMA Awards

The dynamic duo is back together. Peyton Manning is slated to co-host the 2023 CMA Awards with multi-time Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Bryan.

“Country Music’s Biggest Night” will air live on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 8, from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The National Football League Hall of Famer has made history, becoming the second non-country music performer to host the star-studded affair. Roy Rogers’ wife, Dale Evans co-hosted the CMA Awards in 1968. Manning teamed up with Bryan in 2022, driving viewership to a three-year high.

According to the Country Music Association, 9.7 million viewers tuned into the show, and a 1.79 rating among adults 18-49. The statistics represent seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. The award show became the No. 1 most social TV program that night and the No. 1 most social entertainment program season-to-date. The show earned 3.7 million social interactions and 5.3 million video views.

The two are the fourth hosting duo to return to the CMA Awards. Brooks & Dunn co-hosted three years in a row from 1980 to 1982, Mac Davis and Barbara Mandrell tackled the role for three years, and Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood held the position for 11 years. The show aired on NBC from 1968-71, CBS from 1972– 2005, and made a triumphant debut on ABC in 2006 – making it the longest-running music award show on television.

Last year, Bryan and Manning brought their A-game and comic relief to the spotlight. Bryan was on double duty and performed at the ceremony. Luke Combs was named Entertainer of the Year and took home Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson scored Female Vocalist and New Artist of the Year.

The nominees for the 57th annual awards will be announced in September.

Peyton Manning (Chris Haston); Luke Bryan (Ryan Anderson) / Courtesy of CMA