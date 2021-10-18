Luke Bryan to Host The 55th Annual CMA Awards

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan will be hitting The 55th Annual CMA Award stage in a different capacity this year: as host.

Bryan has been tapped to take the reins of the show as the solo host for his first time.

“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for Country Music,” says Bryan in a statement. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before answering. The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn’t turn down.”

Photo Credit: CMA/ABC/Robby Klein

He continued, “I mean, growing up in Georgia, I remember watching Vince Gill, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Rogers, Barbara Mandrell, to name a few. They were so good. And then becoming a part of this amazing Country Music family and sitting on the front row while Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Darius Rucker took the reins, all of these artists are heroes and friends, and I am honored to have my name included in this group. I’m looking forward to making it fun and memorable and using this platform to continue to make Country Music shine.”

Bryan, who is enjoying being a judge on American Idol, has tried his hand at hosting previously. He helmed the Academy of Country Awards with pal Blake Shelton for three years, leading up to the 50th anniversary of the show and then he continued on with Dierks Bentley for two consecutive years.

“We are so thrilled to have Luke join us as this year’s CMA Awards host,” added Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “His fun and playful energy is something television viewers have welcomed into their homes week after week as a judge on ‘American Idol,’ and I know he has something exciting up his sleeve for the CMA Awards. We cannot wait to bring music fans a magical night of performances and truly some of the most special moments our show has ever delivered, in just a few weeks.”

Performers and presenters for “The 55th Annual CMA Awards,” airing LIVE from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 10 (8:00-11:00 PM/ET) on ABC, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

