Luke Combs Releases Collaborative Version of “Two Dozen Roses” With Shenandoah

Fans of Luke Combs and Shenandoah have a reason to be excited today.

Videos by American Songwriter

The singer-songwriter and the long-running country band have released a collaborative version of the group’s song “Two Dozen Roses.” The duet version arrives after Shenandoah posted a photo with Combs and Shenandoah singer Marty Raybon in the recording studio back in June.

The caption under the photo read, “Good times in the studio today with @lukecombs. We have some exciting things in the works. Stay tuned!”

[RELATED: Luke Combs Makes Chart History with Latest Hit]

“Two Dozen Roses” was originally on the group’s second album, The Road Not Taken, in 1988 — two years before Combs was born. Taste of Country notes that the song made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and certified Gold by the RIAA.

Music Row reported that Combs recently made history with two of his songs claiming the first two spots on the Country Airplay Chart. “Love You Anyway” landed on this chart, which marks his 17th consecutive No. 1, while his cover of Tracy Chapman’s classic “Fast Car” sits at No. 2, after topping the chart earlier in the summer.

Combs is currently on his headlining world tour and announced 25 stadium dates for his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour’ kicking off next year.

[RELATED: Luke Combs Unveils Double Stadium Shows on 2024 Tour]

The country star revealed to North Carolina country radio station WKML 95.7 that he truly appreciates fans supporting him via buying concert tickets to see him. “I will never take for granted the people that spend their hard-earned money and see a show because I used to love going to concerts so much when I was growing up. And when I was in college, I was working two jobs and playing,” he said in a recent interview. “And when anybody would come up to our college town, I would spend that 10 or 15 bucks, even if it was like I couldn’t get whatever I wanted that week as far as groceries because of that concert.”

He continued to tell the radio station, “So, I can understand what that sacrifice is like. And to me, it means so much because it helps me be able to record this music and have time to write it and get to go out see the world and meet these people that really are everything to what we do. Without the fans, none of this exists.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM