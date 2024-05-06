‘American Idol’ Standout Jack Blocker Slays Timeless Little Richard Tune

Regardless of how the votes go, Jack Blocker has already made American Idol history. An unprecedented crew vote gave the 25-year-old singer-songwriter new life in his season 22 journey. Perhaps even more remarkably, Blocker made judge Katy Perry admit she was wrong. All season, the graphic artist from Texas has consistently shown viewers and judges why he could potentially win the whole thing. Tonight’s (Sunday, May 5) performance was no exception.

Jack Blocker Channels Little Richard on ‘American Idol’

Blocker has delivered one stellar performance after another, from Cher’s “Believe” to Willie Nelson’s “Always On My Mind.” Tonight he once again had viewers talking. The singer-songwriter brought some modern-day energy to Little Richard’s timeless 1957 hit “Long Tall Sally.”

“Well, Jack Blocker sure opened the night with a BANG,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

I actually still think it’s INSANE that Jack almost missed this opportunity because of the judges. & now look at him!!!



Redemption!!! #americanidol — Reality TV Chats (@realitytvchatss) May 6, 2024

During audition week, Perry chastised Blocker for his “bad habits” — namely, his contorted facial expressions while performing. At first, the contestant did try to adjust, practicing in the mirror during Hollywood Week. Ultimately, however, Blocker decided to lean into those quirks instead.

Jack Blocker, don’t let the world change your goofy ass! Great performance 🕺 #AmericanIdol — Johnny Cruz (@JonCruz91) May 6, 2024

“I know where my lane is at this point and so I’m confident to stick with what I know and what I believe in,” he recently told Parade. “I know that it’s not necessarily going to please everybody, but I’m content with that at this point. I’m just having fun up there.”

It’s working for him. Later that night, Blocker put on yet another spectacular performance of Adele’s “One and Only.”

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Favorite Jack Blocker Says the “Stars Aligned” for His Willie Nelson Tribute]

Who Will Replace Katy Perry?

The May 19 finale won’t only mark the reign of a new Idol champion. It also means the end of Katy Perry’s reign as a judge. The “Wide Awake” singer announced earlier this year that she would depart the singing reality competition show after seven seasons.

Perry hasn’t ruled out her Idol return, telling Good Morning America that her replacement will “keep my seat warm.” Fellow judge Lionel Richie has said he has his eye on “at least two” possibilities, but has not revealed any names.

Perry’s replacement is still anyone’s guess at this point. However, a pair of Idol legends are just the latest to throw their names into the ring. “I would love it if they called me,” season 2 champion Ruben Studdard recently told E! News.

