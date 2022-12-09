Mason Caviness Named Grand Prize Winner of 2022 American Songwriter Lyric Contest

On Thursday (Dec 8), Nashville-based songwriter Mason Caviness was named the 2022 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner for his song “Long Line of Cars”, co-written with Emily Rose.

“It feels incredibly surreal and honestly really validating,” Caviness tells American Songwriter. “I’m making some personal moves and choices in the new year to be able to spend more time on music, and I cannot think of a better way to head into this new season.”

When asked what it was like to receive the good news, Caviness says, “The day I got the call I was the winner. I was on my way to one last work event, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. I was saying goodbye to friends and students on one hand, and then on the other, I had this incredible news! What an awesome way to end the year.”

Read The Winning Lyrics Here:

“Long Line of Cars” By Mason Caviness and Emily Rose

There’s a long line of cars

Rolling down main street

In barely a town down in New Mexico

Hazard lights flashing

Making a scene

A sober parade through the dust and the weeds

The radios are down

The reverence is cutting

Through the silence in ways that you can’t see

No one’s a stranger

All friends and family

Taking a drive down their own memories

We’re born and we grow and we live and we die

But what is success when you measure a life?

It ain’t status or money at the end of the road

It’s the long line of cars bringing you home

Then it’s back to the house

For a meal and some stories

A toast to the glories with beer and sweet tea

We’re all crying and laughing

Over brisket and beans

Food for the soul if you know what I mean

We’re born and we grow and we live and we die

But what is success when you measure a life?

It ain’t status or money at the end of the road

It’s the long line of cars bringing you home

There’s a long line of cars

Waving goodbye

All headed back to the places they’re from

They carry you with them

The old and the young

You live on in them, yeah the story’s not done

We’re born and we grow and we live and we die

But what is success when you measure a life?

It ain’t status or money at the end of the road

It’s the long line of cars bringing you home

It’s the long line of cars bringing you home

Caviness won First Place in American Songwriter’s November/December bi-monthly contest. Each year, all six bi-monthly contest winners (coinciding with each print issue) are re-evaluated, and a single Grand Prize winner is chosen.

This year, the Grand Prize package includes a two-night stay at the Union Station Hotel, during which Caviness will get a one-song, full-band demo recording session at OmniSound Studios, a co-writing session with the legendary rock artist Chris Daughtry, and more.

“I’ve been a fan of Chris Daughtry since his American Idol days and have really enjoyed his music over the years!” says Caviness. “I don’t typically write with rock writers, so I’m pretty interested in what we could come up with and excited to learn from him. I’ve always gotten the impression that he’d be a pretty cool guy to hang with, so I’m really looking forward to it!”

The Grand Prize winner was announced, via video, by Chris Daughtry, the 2022 “Dream Co-Write” hit songwriter.

The bi-monthly contest winners alongside Caviness were: Rich Deans, Dan Edwards, Rachel Gore, Jim Chaulker, and Laura Lemons.

With the conclusion of the 2022 contest comes, of course, the beginning of the 2023 contest. The new judges were recently announced, and include hit songwriters Pam Sheyne, Shelly Peiken, Adam James, Sarah Siskind, Dave Bassett, Sharon Vaughn, Judy Stakee, Lance Carpenter, and more. Read more about the official judges HERE.

When asked what advice he’d give other songwriters considering entering American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest, Caviness says, “There is literally no reason not to. If you have a song you believe in, enter it. Believe in your work.”

Enter Your Lyrics and Get Recognized Today

Congratulations to Mason Caviness and all the other contest winners and honorable mentions from the 2022 American Songwriter Lyric Contest—watch the full announcement below and read the lyrics to Mason’s winning song “Long Line of Cars.”