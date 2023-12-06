Ray Fulcher Announces 2023 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

American Songwriter is excited to announce the official 2023 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner.
We are honored to have Ray Fulcher, the 2023 Dream Co-Write songwriter, make the official announcement below.
The six bi-monthly contest winners eligible for the Grand Prize include: Tracy Richardson (Jan/Feb), Lacy Green (March/April), Craig Hendricks (May/June), Christine Merritt (July/Aug), Eryn Michel (Sept/Oct), and Trent Fisher (Nov/Dec).
One of these talented songwriters will be awarded the “Dream Day on Music Row” prize package including:
- Co-write with Ray Fulcher
- Full-band demo recording session at OmniSound Studios
- Lodging at The Union Station Hotel
- And more!
Thanks to everyone who entered and a big round of congrats to all of our winners and honorable mentions.
And now, without further delay.
Ray Fulcher Announces the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner
Thanks again to everyone who participated this year!
2024 Lyric Contest Open Now!
Don’t forget, the 2024 Lyric Contest is open now. Get your lyrics in front of hit songwriters like Cassadee Pope, Declan McKenna, Levi Hummon, Emily Weisband, Rick Nowels, Mae Muller, Jim Lauderdale, Sharon Vaughn, and more.
You could be the next Grand Prize Winner!