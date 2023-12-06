Ray Fulcher Announces 2023 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner

American Songwriter is excited to announce the official 2023 Lyric Contest Grand Prize Winner.

We are honored to have Ray Fulcher, the 2023 Dream Co-Write songwriter, make the official announcement below.

The six bi-monthly contest winners eligible for the Grand Prize include: Tracy Richardson (Jan/Feb), Lacy Green (March/April), Craig Hendricks (May/June), Christine Merritt (July/Aug), Eryn Michel (Sept/Oct), and Trent Fisher (Nov/Dec).

One of these talented songwriters will be awarded the “Dream Day on Music Row” prize package including:

Thanks to everyone who entered and a big round of congrats to all of our winners and honorable mentions.

And now, without further delay.