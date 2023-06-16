July/August 2023 Lyric Contest – Congratulations to all our July/August 2023 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Painting Pickets”

By Christine Merritt, Gregory Becker & Michelle Creber

There’s a postcard bible town down in Texas

Straight rows of picket fences painted white

There’s a mom the whole town thinks has gone crazy

She’s been outside with a paintbrush half of the night

‘Cause her little boy’s finally turning 30

He hasn’t been home in quite a while

Since the preacher said the devil made him dirty

But tomorrow she just wants to make him smile

Mama’s in the front yard

‘Cause her boy is coming home

Neighbors gonna point and stare

She don’t care who knows

She wished that she had grabbed that brush 15 years ago

Now she’s asking for forgiveness

She’s out painting pickets

Every color of the rainbow

He won’t come home to the house he used to live in

When he pulls into the driveway he’ll believe

That house no longer has to the prison

That the young man in his twenties had to leave

The wall inside his Daddy wants to soften

And welcome home the son he thought lost

He sat on the front porch all night watching

He wouldn’t help but didn’t tell her to stop…

Mama’s in the front yard

Cause her boy is coming home

Neighbors gonna point and stare

She don’t care who knows

She wished that she had grabbed that brush 15 years ago

Now she’s asking for forgiveness

She’s out painting pickets

Every color of the rainbow

Yellows, purples, pinks, and blues

A welcome sign for all who choose

A different life

A different love

And a God above who doesn’t judge

Mama’s in the front yard

Cause her boy is coming home

Neighbors gonna point and stare

She don’t care who knows

She wished that she had grabbed that brush 15 years ago

Now she’s asking for forgiveness

She’s out painting pickets

Every color of the rainbow

It’s time for forgiveness

So she’s painting pickets

Every color of the rainbow…

Every color of the rainbow…

Every color of …

2nd Place – “Wave Goodbye To The Clown”

By Ben Diamond

She bent like a willow, I was strong like an ox

We danced to a waltz, on an old music box

For her I’d eat fire, I’d climb any wall

But the higher I got, the farther I’d fall

Now the circus is leaving, there’s the elephant car

The bottles line up on the top of the bar

And the train gate is down, on the far side of town

So wave goodbye to the clown

She knew how to play me, she could ask anything

She gave me sweet loving and promised a ring

But I misunderstood, it was no pledge to wed

The ring held the lions, and they hadn’t been fed

Now the circus is leaving, there’s the trampoline car

The bottles line up on the top of the bar

And the train gate is down, on the far side of town

So wave goodbye to the clown

We argued without words, we were bitter as lime

We were trapped center-stage in a sad pantomime

She juggled careers, I swam in cocktails

We slept side-by-side on a bed of sharp nails

Now the circus is leaving, there goes the knife thrower’s car

The bottles line up on the top of the bar

And the train gate is down, on the far side of town

So wave goodbye to the clown

BRIDGE

Up on the tightrope with a brass clarinet

Blindfold and backward with no safety net

Many a night, she watched as I cried

But I swallowed the sword, and I swallowed my pride

I climbed in the cannon, shot high in the air

And I begged our dear lord to end my nightmare

Now the circus is leaving, there’s the ringmaster’s car

The bottles tip over from the top of the bar

And the train gate is down, on the far side of town

And the only one left is the clown

Yah, the only one left is this clown

3rd Place – “Damn Those That Damn Us”

By William Simons

Verse 1

If we stripped all the thorns from a burgeoning rose

Or altered the course that a mighty river flows

How would a poet ever compose

Anything other than pedestrian prose

From Rossetti to Shakespeare, Wadsworth, and Keats

To the maestros of hip hop spitting their beats

Springsteen and Dylan would take to the streets

If their voices were silenced by the privileged elites

Chorus

So, damn those that damn us for expressing ourselves

Who look to remove books from our shelves

Whose irrational fear of fairies and elves

Is only surpassed by the fear of themselves

Verse 2

When Tolkien and Rowling burst onto the scene

They were lauded as heroes by millions of teens

But some folks were angry and found it obscene

That hobbits and wizards were free to convene

In their quest for the ring and the sorcerer’s stone

Bilbo and Potter weren’t seeking the throne

But rather the truth of all that’s unknown

And the unearthing of seeds that the wicked had sown

Chorus

So, damn those that damn us for expressing ourselves

Who look to remove books from our shelves

Whose irrational fear of fairies and elves

Is only surpassed by the fear of themselves

Bridge

In the beginning

To combat all the sinning

There were prophets, pickers, and poets

Spreading the word

To a scattering herd

Of fools to foolish to know it

But when the book burning started

The troubadours parted

Like that of the mighty Red Sea

And chaos ensued

As the world came unglued

With the onset of each new decree

Chorus

So, damn those that damn us for expressing ourselves

Who look to remove books from our shelves

Whose irrational fear of fairies and elves

Is only surpassed by the fear of themselves

4th Place – “Lemon Moon”

By Siusan ORourke

Verse

An old Georgian stands, on the corner of Buell Street

lamplight still scarred from a child’s wayward throw

curtains hitched back from the shape-shifted windows

no one looks through them

no one is home

A balding, white sycamore shades the small schoolyard

in the cool of the day when the sun drops down low

mothers would call their young Yankees from stickball

to clean up for supper

say prayers and grow old

Chorus

Lemon Moon lingers on willows and jack pines

tracing the shadow of yesterday’s street

faces that passed through the cracks of our lifetime

float on the ripples

on Looking Glass Creek

Verse

A time capsule hangs for the “old Good and Plenty”

coffee and pie, and dimes for the phone

but the young ones moved on and the old ones are buried

and it’s the folks that don’t live here

who call it their home

Chorus

Lemon Moon lingers on willows and jack pines

tracing the shadow of yesterday’s street

faces that passed through the cracks of our lifetime

float on the ripples

on Looking Glass Creek

Lemon Moon lingers on willows and jack pines

tracing the shadow of yesterday’s street

faces that passed through the cracks of a lifetime

float on the ripples

On Looking Glass Creek

On Looking Glass Creek

on looking glass creek

