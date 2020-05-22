If you’ve played live shows, chances are pretty good you’ve used the Mackie SRM series loudspeakers at one point or another. Introduced in 1999, the original SRM Series upped the game for bands looking for excellent sound.

Now Mackie introduces the new SRM V-Class Series High Performance Powered Loudspeakers. Debuted at NAMM 2020 in January, the units are just hitting stores now. Mackie went back and, in their own words, took a “deep look at what matters today in a portable loudspeaker. Power, sound quality, and reliability. We didn’t hold back. We combined our most rock-solid amplifier platform ever, premium transducers, and the best acoustic tuning in the industry – the result is a new level of performance that cannot be beat at this price.”

Mackie SRM V-Class Series Loudspeakers

Designed for DJ’s, bands, Houses of Worship and more, the speakers have a built-in 4-channel mixer (two XLR/1/4” combos and a 1/8” channel 3/4), Bluetooth capability for remote mixing via the SRM Connect™ app. Available in 10”, 12” and 15” sizes, and pump out 2000W Class-D amplifiers. You can, of course, use an external mixer should you need more channels. You can wirelessly link 2 SRM | V-Class speakers together for music streaming applications plus control

SRM210 V-Class: $899.99

SRM212 V-Class: $799.99

SRM210 V-Class: $699.99