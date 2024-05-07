4 Songs That Turned the Most Chairs on ‘The Voice’ Before Season 25

Some artists have been covered more than others on The Voice since its inception in 2011, but the reoccurrence of their songs doesn’t always equal a chair turn—or turns—for hopeful contestants. Songs by Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande have received some of the most chair turns by coaches, according to the 2023 study by media group Better Collective, which examined more than 1,000 songs used throughout the first 23 seasons of The Voice during the Blind Auditions.



Bruno Mars topped the list as the artist whose songs have received the most chair turns with a total of 39; Bob Dylan came in second with 35; and Adele was third with 32. In fourth place, Sam Smith and Ed Sheeran songs tied for 28 chair turns, and Fleetwood Mac rounded out the Top 5 with 27.

Apart from when songs were used throughout the competition when it comes to those that earned the most chair turns by the coaches during the Blind Auditions, three tied in second place, and one legend topped them all with 12. Here’s a look at the four songs that turned the most chairs on The Voice during the first 23 seasons of auditions.

4. “All I Want,” Kodaline (2013) / 10 Chair Turns

Written by James Flannigan, Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast

When Irish rockers Kodaline released their ballad “All I Want” from their 2013 album In a Perfect World, the song went to No. 15 on the Irish Singles Chart and earned more than 1.1 billion streams (as of May 2024) on Spotify. The appearance of the song on an episode during the ninth season of Grey’s Anatomy helped catapult its streaming and made it one of the most covered songs on The Voice. In second place, “All I Want” also earned 10 chair turns within the first 23 seasons of the show and was covered three times.

Coincidentally, the song was first introduced to the singing competition circuit on American Idol in 2014 before spreading to The Voice UK, Norway, Spain, the U.S. edition, and beyond. Kodaline—then called 21 Demands—was also the product of a TV competition show when they finished as the runners-up on You’re a Star in Ireland in 2006.

3. “Dream a Little Dream of Me” (1931) / 10 Chair Turns

Written by Gus Kahn



Also in second place is “Dream a Little Dream of Me,” which was written in 1931 by Gus Kahn, who also penned dozens of classic standards, including “It Had To Be You” (1924) and “Makin’ Whoopee” (1928). First recorded by Ozzie Nelson and Wayne King and their orchestras, “Dream a Little Dream” had its most success 37 years later when Cass Elliot and the Mamas & the Papas covered it for their eponymous album. Their 1968 version went to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart.



Along with its turns on The Voice in the Blind Auditions, Kahn’s standard has been covered more than 450 times throughout the decades, by Ella Fitzgerald, The Monkees‘ Micky Dolenz, Erasure, Michael Bublé, Eddie Vedder, Robbie Williams, and more.

2. “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” Bob Dylan / 10 Chair Turns

Written by Bob Dylan

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” was released on Bob Dylan’s 1963 album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan as the B-side to his classic “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Although Dylan wrote it after his then-girlfriend Suze Rotolo moved to Italy to study and left him in New York City, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” was less of a traditional love song and more a message to oneself that everything is going to be alright: It ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, babe / It don’t matter, anyhow / An’ it ain’t no use to sit and wonder why, babe / If you don’t know by now.



“A lot of people make it sort of a love song—slow and easygoing,” said Dylan of the track. “But it isn’t a love song. It’s a statement that maybe you can say something to make yourself feel better. It’s as if you were talking to yourself.”

Since its release, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” has been covered more than 300 times by Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Joan Baez, Cher, Peter, Paul, and Mary, Glen Campbell, and Eric Clapton, among many others.

1. “Angel From Montgomery,” John Prine (1971) / 12 Chair Turns

Written by John Prine

Topping the list of songs that earned the most chair turns during Blind Auditions is John Prine‘s 1971 classic “Angel From Montgomery.” According to the study, the John Prine classic earned 12 chair turns since The Voice debuted in 2011. Though Prine’s 1971 classic has only been covered three times during the Blind Auditions through season 23, each performance earned the contestant a four-chair turn.



Told from the perspective of a woman—I am an old woman / Named after my mother—”Angel From Montgomery,” released on Prine’s eponymous debut, is the story of a woman reflecting on her dreams and searching for more meaning in her life.

Along with its run on The Voice, “Angel From Montgomery,” has also been recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Tanya Tucker, Carly Simon, Wynonna Judd, and more.

