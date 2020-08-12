As musicians get back to playing live shows, PA speakers are in demand again! Mackie recently introduced their new V-Class Professional Powered Loudspeaker Series and the company is hosting a live webinar tomorrow (Thursday August 13) at 5 pm EST, 4 pm CST, 2 pm PST. Mackie’s experts Matt Redmon and Jamie Hernandez will walk viewers through their new SRM | V-Class Professional Powered Loudspeakers series and discuss the engineering, design and all the critical thinking that went into designing the new series. Afterwards, they will open it up for a Q&A session.

Look for American Songwriter's review of the speakers on our site soon. You can get a glimpse of the full line and specs of the loudspeakers in this press release here: https://americansongwriter.com/mackie-introduces-their-new-srm-v-class-speaker-series/

Here’s a video overview of the product:

Designed for DJ’s, bands, Houses of Worship and more, the speakers have a built-in 4-channel mixer (two XLR/1/4” combos and a 1/8” channel 3/4), Bluetooth capability for remote mixing via the SRM Connect™ app. Available in 10”, 12” and 15” sizes, and pump out 2000W Class-D amplifiers. You can, of course, use an external mixer should you need more channels. You can wirelessly link two SRM | V-Class speakers together for music streaming applications plus control

