Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Sturgill Simpson to Headline Austin City Limits: How To Get Tickets

Austin City Limits Music Festival is back in action and slated to begin this October. And the headliners are really something else. Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, Leon Bridges, Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Blink-182, Pretty Lights, and Khruangbin are set to headline the massive music festival.

There is going to be an insane number of additional musical acts as well, including the likes of Renee Rapp, Foster The People, Kehlani, Teddy Swims, Jungle, Chappell Roan, The Red Clay Strays, Orville Peck, Vince Staples, Something Corporate, and dozens more. There’s clearly a reason why Austin City Limits spans six different festival dates across two weekends! There really is going to be something for everyone at the Texas music festival this year.

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2024 will begin on Friday, October 4 in Austin, Texas at Zilker Park. The fest will end after six dates on Sunday, October 13.

If you want to get tickets to Austin City Limits Music Festival, you have two main options.

Currently, only three-day passes are available via Austin City Limits’ website. There, you can get three-day tickets for general admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, Bungalows, Cabanas, Y’All Access, and more. Hotel packages are also available, as well as layaway plans.

If tickets sell out on the main site before you can get yours, take a look at what’s available over at Stubhub. You might just get lucky and snag a last-minute pass, and your purchase will be protected from fraud via the FanProtect Program. It’s worth a shot if you can’t find passes elsewhere!

Get your tickets now! This is going to be a very, very packed music festival!

Friday, October 4 – Austin, TX – Zilker Park

Saturday, October 5 – Austin, TX – Zilker Park

Sunday, October 6 – Austin, TX – Zilker Park

Friday, October 11 – Austin, TX – Zilker Park

Saturday, October 12 – Austin, TX – Zilker Park

Sunday, October 13 – Austin, TX – Zilker Park

