The Story Behind “Idiot Wind” by Bob Dylan and Why He Wanted It to Be Like a Painting

Bob Dylan took an eight-year break from touring between 1966 and 1974. The news of his Tour ’74 caused ripples all around the world. He was reconnected with The Band, and they performed 40 arena shows in 21 cities. There had been occasional one-off concert appearances like The Concert for Bangladesh or a guest appearance on The Johnny Cash Show, but this was a full concert tour. After years of relative seclusion, Dylan was back in the limelight. He released Blood on the Tracks in January 1975. Reviews weren’t all positive upon its debut, but it is now regarded as one of Dylan’s best albums. Let’s look at the story behind one of its songs, “Idiot Wind” by Bob Dylan.

Videos by American Songwriter

Someone’s got it in for me

They’re planting stories in the press

Whoever it is, I wish they’d cut it out quick

But when they will, I can only guess

They say I shot a man named Gray

And took his wife to Italy

She inherited a million bucks

And when she died, it came to me

I can’t help it if I’m lucky

People see me all the time

And they just can’t remember how to act

Their minds are filled with big ideas

Images and distorted facts

Even you, yesterday

You had to ask me where it was at

I couldn’t believe after all these years

You didn’t know me better than that

Sweet lady

It Seemed Too Personal

Dylan had recently divorced, and many fans interpreted the song as autobiographical. In 1985, Dylan told author Bill Flanagan, “I thought I might have gone a little bit too far with ‘Idiot Wind.’ I might have changed some of it. I didn’t really think I was giving away too much; I thought that it seemed so personal that people would think it was about so-and-so who was close to me. It wasn’t. But you can put all these words together, and that’s where it falls. You can’t help where it falls. I didn’t feel that one was too personal, but I felt it seemed too personal. Which might be the same thing, I don’t know. But it never was painful. ‘Cause usually with those kinds of things, if you think you’re too close to something, you’re giving away too much of your feelings, well, your feelings are going to change a month later, and you’re going to look back and say, “What did I do that for?”

Idiot wind

Blowing every time you move your mouth

Blowing down the back roads headin’ south

Idiot wind

Blowing every time you move your teeth

You’re an idiot, babe

It’s a wonder that you still know how to breathe

I ran into the fortune-teller

Who said, “beware of lightning that might strike”

I haven’t known peace and quiet

For so long I can’t remember what it’s like

There’s a lone soldier on the cross

Smoke pourin’ out of a boxcar door

You didn’t know it. You didn’t think it could be done

In the final end, he won the wars

After losin’ every battle

He Wanted the Song to Be a Painting

Dylan was taking art classes at Carnegie Hall with Norman Raeben. “Idiot Wind” was a derogatory phrase used by the teacher, and Dylan may have picked it up from him. In 1978, Dylan told Rolling Stone, “He put my mind and my hand and my eye together in a way that allowed me to do consciously what I unconsciously felt. And I didn’t know how to pull it off. I wasn’t sure it could be done in songs because I’d never written a song like that. But when I started doing it, the first album I made was Blood on the Tracks. Everybody agrees that that was pretty different, and what’s different about it is that there’s a code in the lyrics, and also, there’s no sense of time. There’s no respect for it: you’ve got yesterday, today, and tomorrow all in the same room, and there’s very little that you can’t imagine not happening.”

I woke up on the roadside

Daydreamin’ ’bout the way things sometimes are

Visions of your chestnut mare

Shoot through my head and are makin’ me see stars

You hurt the ones that I love best

And cover up the truth with lies

One day, you’ll be in the ditch

Flies buzzin’ around your eyes

Blood on your saddle

Idiot wind

Blowing through the flowers on your tomb

Blowing through the curtains in your room

Idiot wind

Blowing every time you move your teeth

You’re an idiot, babe

It’s a wonder that you still know how to breathe

Permission to Be Angry

Dylan has always had a profound effect on other entertainers. In 2021, Sinead O’Connor told Entertainment Weekly, “Bob Dylan gave me permission to be angry because of his song ‘Idiot Wind.’ None of us would like to be the person he’s talking to. That’s why I love Bob Dylan. He’s utterly honest. He can be real f–king nasty.”

It was gravity which pulled us down

And destiny, which broke us apart

You tamed the lion in my cage

But it just wasn’t enough to change my heart

Now everything’s a little upside down

As a matter of fact, the wheels have stopped

What’s good is bad, what’s bad is good

You’ll find out when you reach the top

You’re on the bottom

I noticed at the ceremony

Your corrupt ways had finally made you blind

I can’t remember your face anymore

Your mouth has changed

Your eyes don’t look into mine

The priest wore black on the seventh day

And sat stone-faced while the building burned

I waited for you on the running boards

Near the cypress trees, while the springtime turned

Slowly into autumn

Idiot wind

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns