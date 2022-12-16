Madeline Consoer Breaks Down Debut EP ‘Little Miss’ with Track by Track

Madeline Consoer rose to fame during The Voice Season 19, where she placed in the top 17 in 2020. Two years later, the singer/songwriter shares her music with the world in her five-track debut EP Little Miss.

The 26-year-old says every song on the project, available now, is a peek into a different part of who she is, both as an artist and as a person. The confessional “Drinking to You” captivates with a hypnotic beat and powerhouse vocals while the poignant “Love Me Like That” highlights Consoer’s vocal range, further showcasing why she was one of America’s favorites on The Voice.

“We get real and sassy with the title track, ‘Little Miss,’ as well as honest and vulnerable with ‘Love Me Like That,’ and sweet and heartfelt with ‘Heaven,'” Consoer tells American Songwriter. “There are so many things that have made me into the person I am today. I’ve gotten my heart broken so many times I couldn’t keep count, and ‘Runnin into a Heartbreak’ lightheartedly touches on that.

“I’ve recently been lucky enough to fall in love with someone that, I believe, makes me a better person, and ‘Heaven’ leans to the fact that he makes my life so much happier than it had been,” she continues. “I want people to be able to listen to each song and feel like they know me a little more. None of us are one-dimensional. I want everyone to see every side of me and my artistry.”

Learn more about Consoer and Little Miss as she describes each song on the project track by track below.

1. “Little Miss”

“This is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of. I always tell people in my life to never cross me because I WILL write a song about them … and there’s nothing that makes me more angry than a friend going behind your back. We’re supposed to trust our girlfriends with our lives, not worry who they’re going to tell our secrets to—especially if they’re not true. I just really wanted this girl to know she made me mad… So I wrote a song about her and named the whole EP after it!”



2. “Runnin’ into a Heartbreak”

“I remember dreaming of the concept of this song. I literally woke up at 3 am the night before Jerry Jacobs, Emma Lynn White and I were writing together and rolled over to type something like ‘no matter what, I just keep running into a heartbreak’ as an idea for a song. I also remember thinking, ‘why do I keep writing breakup songs when I’m in the happiest relationship of my life?!’ It was such a fun one to write because we were all in the mood to write a feel-good, happy love song, but ‘Runnin Into a Heartbreak’ is clearly a breakup song, so we kept the whimsical mood to it, which I think makes it so different and fun.”



3. “Heaven”



“That morning, the topic was inflation, and how much it was getting on my nerves. Chase McDaniel, Jerry Jacobs, and I always catch up on life before we really get into fleshing a song out. My frustration for the day was gas prices for some reason, and somehow, out of that, the idea came for a love song. Even though life is hard, and we don’t have a lot of money right now… no matter the circumstances, with this person, you’re always in ‘Heaven.’”



4. “Love Me Like That”



“This is the only outside cut on the record, and for me to cut an outside song, I really have to relate to it. I remember exactly where I was when Emma sent this to me. I was sitting in the front office of my house, and I just sat in my chair and cried while it was on repeat. I connected so deeply to the idea of wishing you could love yourself the way your partner does. The thought has crossed my mind many times, thinking if I could only see myself the way my boyfriend does. I needed this song, and I hope it touches other people the way it touched me. I’m so very grateful for Taylor Acorn, Emma Lynn White, and Dan Swank for letting me cut this song for this EP.”



5. “Drinkin to You”



“Jack Hummel and I actually wrote this song in the beginning of quarantine back in 2020. We wrote songs over zoom—maybe every other day—and this one always stood out to me. I always play it out live, and I KNEW Jerry would crush the production on this, so I’m very happy I brought this to him to complete the record. It’s such a relatable song… we’ve all drunk-texted our ex, at some point or another. If you say you haven’t, sorry, you’re lying.”

