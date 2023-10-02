Madeline Edwards Talks Covering Pink’s “More”: “I’m Obsessed with That Song”

Madeline Edwards is the latest country artist to take part in Apple Music’s “Lost & Found Radio” project, which spotlights unreleased tracks written by Nashville’s most revered songwriters. The singer/songwriter’s powerful vocals are on full display throughout “More,” an anthemic and introspective tune written by the late busbee and Jetta and previously released by Pink on the Japanese version of her 2019 album Hurts 2B Human.

During an interview with American Songwriter at Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, Edwards explained that Apple Music initially brought the song to her to sing.

“I don’t usually take outside cuts because I love writing for myself,” Edwards tells American Songwriter. “But I heard the song and I just had to cut it because it’s such a powerful vocal first and foremost, which is a challenge for me and I really love that. Especially when you have two singers that have sang this previously, like Pink and Jetta. Their voices are so insane.”

Edwards admits that she was “a little bit scared” to touch the song at first as the lyrics are “so meaningful.” She says the song can be interpreted in multiple ways, depending on where the listener is in his or her life.

“You can even take it outside of a relationship perspective and be asking more out of life or asking more out of your family or your partner or God or whatever,” she explains. “So, I loved putting that kind of spin behind it and giving it my own production and deciding to arrange it differently.

“I’m obsessed with that song,” she continues. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Edwards served as one of countless performers during Pilgrimage Festival on September 24 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Her set was one of American Songwriter’s top 5 moments as she “set fire to the main stage on Sunday afternoon,” as written in our review.

“Edwards’ smoky vocals never disappoint in a live setting and she kept that streak going during her set at the Franklin, Tennessee-based festival,” the review continued. “A particularly shining moment was her cover of Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone.’ Edwards added a new flare to the 2016 sultry track, trading in Gambino’s staccato vocals for something looser. Elsewhere she blasted through some of her biggest tracks including fan favorites ‘The Wolves,’ ‘Mama, Dolly, Jesus,’ and ‘Hold My Horses’ from her 2022 debut album Crashlanded to great appeal.”

Listen to Edwards’ version of “More” on Apple Music’s “Lost & Found Radio” HERE. Edwards has also been named today’s New Music Daily cover star and spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about her version of “More” HERE.

