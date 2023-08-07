Malaysian Music Festival Seeks Legal Action Against The 1975

After the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was canceled following a same-sex kiss between The 1975‘s Matty Healy and Ross MacDonald, it has been reported that the festival’s organizers are now seeking legal action against the band. The organization behind the festival, Future Sound Asia (FSA), has sent a Letter Of Claim to The 1975.

Videos by American Songwriter

“FSA would like to reiterate their strong disapproval of the Band’s behaviour during their performance at GVF2023,” the letter reads, as per Far Out Magazine. “In particular, lead singer Matthew Timothy Healy’s use of abusive language, equipment damage, and indecent stage behaviour not only flagrantly breached local guidelines and Malaysian laws but also tarnished the reputation of the 10-year-old festival.”

RELATED: Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival Canceled After The 1975’s Matty Healy Kisses Bandmate Onstage

During their set at the festival on July 21, Healy defended LGBTQ rights onstage and criticized Malaysia’s anti-LGBTQ laws. “I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with,” Healy said onstage.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get a set of loads of uplifting songs because I’m fucking furious,” Healy continued. “And that’s not fair on you, because you’re not representative of your government. You are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive.” Following Healy’s speech, he and The 1975 drummer shared a kiss.

In their Letter of Claim, Future Sound Asia states that The 1975 “intentionally contravened the agreement they had with FSA.” They also stated that the band created “significant financial losses for FSA and negatively impact[ed] local artists and businesses that depended on the festival’s success – affecting the livelihoods of many Malaysians.”

The festival was canceled on July 22, directly following Healy’s comments and kiss with his bandmate. The 1975’s set occurred on the first day of the Good Vibes Festival. At the time of the festival’s cancelation, Future Sound Asia put out a statement explaining their decision.

“We deeply regret to announce that the remaining schedule for Good Vibes Festival 2023 has been canceled following the controversial conduct and remarks made by U.K. artist Matty Healy from the band The 1975,” the earlier statement read. “The decision adheres to the immediate cancelation directive issued at 1:20 p.m., 22 July 2023, by the Ministry of Communications and Digital. The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws.”

The 1975 have not yet publicly responded to the Letter of Claim. Following the controversy at Good Vibes Festival, The 1975 canceled their upcoming shows in Asia. “The band never take the decision to cancel a show lightly and had been eagerly looking forward to playing for fans in Jakarta and Taipei but unfortunately, due to current circumstances, it is impossible to proceed with the scheduled shows,” the band revealed in a statement.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage