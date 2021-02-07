Renowned for their electrifying shows, Manchester Orchestra today announced A Black Mile To The Surface: The Global Concert Film—a dynamic front-to-back performance of their critically acclaimed 2017 album, gorgeously filmed with multiple cameras at Asheville, NC’s Echo Mountain Recording studios. The free concert, directed by Alec Stanley and Stephen Payne, will premiere via YouTube this Friday, February 12, 2021, at 8pm EST/5pm PST. The event will launch with a Brooklyn Vegan-presented pre-show virtual meet and greet with the full band, where fans can ask questions before the feature presentation begins. An encore screening and second pre-show virtual meet and greet with Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and producer Catherine Marks will be held via Manchester Orchestra’s Facebook page on February 13, 2021, at 3pm EST/12pm PST. With the Global Concert Film, the band of Hull, McDowell, Andy Prince, and Tim Very—here together with Brooks Tipton and Ben Homola (Grouplove —deliver Manchester Orchestra’s live show at its resonant peak, honed over two years of touring in support of A Black Mile To The Surface (featuring their first #1 AAA and Top 15 Alternative radio hit “The Gold”) that included their biggest festival circuit to date with performances at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Summerfest, and more. Fans can tune in here to watch this Friday, and also check out a preview of the performance now via today’s trailer.

“We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite awhile. So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile To The Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody,” says Hull.

“This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning.”

Always seeking to push themselves creatively with each subsequent release, Manchester Orchestra expanded their sound to top form on the cinematic and epic A Black Mile To The Surface, which features production by Marks, John Congleton (St. Vincent, Explosions In The Sky, Angel Olsen), and their longtime studio partner Dan Hannon. Single “The Gold” scored the band performances on both Jimmy Kimmel Live and CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions, and the album received career-high praise from Entertainment Weekly, Pitchfork, Vulture, Noisey, and many more. Stream it HERE.

Tune In Via YouTube on February 12 at 8pm EST/5pm PST.

Stay tuned for more news from Manchester Orchestra. It’s the end and the beginning…