It was quite the year for Margo Price.

In 2019, she picked up a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, created her own strain of cannabis with Willie Nelson, and performed with Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Nearly three years since her last release, Price also started working on her third studio album, That’s How Rumors Get Started (Loma Vista), out May 8.

Produced by Grammy winning artist Sturgill Simpson, That’s How Rumors Get Started, a follow up to 2017’s All American Made, which was ultimately dedicated to Tom Petty following his death later that year, moves through Price’s visceral Americana.

Collaborating on most of the tracks with her husband Jeremy Ivey, Price recorded in Los Angeles and laid down tracks while pregnant with her daughter Ramona. Simpson offered some backing vocals and assembled a band with guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D’Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Her first single in more than two years, soulful crooner “Stone Me” is melodically on the opposite end of the spectrum to “Twinkle Twinkle.” A retrospective look at youth, breaking into music, drugs, religion, and the highs and lows of stardom and life, “Twinkle Twinkle” is no celestial nursery rhyme as Price sings If it don’t break you, it may just make you rich / You might not get there / And all of the way, it’s a bitch.

The video, directed by Matthew Siskin (Beyoncé, Father John Misty), is set to a retro-collaged backdrop drifting in and out of footage from the past, including some early, grainy Price performances.

That’s How Rumors Get Started Track List

That’s How Rumors Get Started

Letting Me Down

Twinkle Twinkle

Stone Me

Hey Child

Heartless Mind

What Happened To Our Love?

Gone To Stay

Prisoner Of The Highway

I’d Die For You

Margo Price Tour Dates

3/16 – Dripping Springs, TX – Campfire Gathering

3/19 – Willie Nelson’s Luck, TX – Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

5/17 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre*

5/18 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater*

5/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

5/21 – Ann Arbor, MI – Michigan Theater*

5/23 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach*

5/24 – Shelburne, VT – Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

5/26 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point*

5/27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark MainStage Theatre*

5/28 – Vienna, VA – Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

5/30 – Bethel, NY – Mountain Jam

5/31 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

6/02 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia*

6/07 – Pryor, OK – Born & Raised Music Festival

6/11 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Arena^

6/12 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

6/13 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^

6/16 – Bend, OR – Oregon Spirit Distillers

6/18 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center^

6/19 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

6/20 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheater^

7/24-7/26 – Vineyard Haven, MA – Beach Road Weekend

11/16-11/20 – Punta Caña, DR – All The Best Fest

*with The Head and The Heart

^with Chris Stapleton